Another 645 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were added to Michigan's case count on Thursday.
The 16 new deaths reported in Michigan on Thursday include 13 identified from a periodic Vital Records review.
The state's cumulative total number of cases nears 80,000, with 71,842 confirmed and nearly 8,000 listed as probable. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state is now 6,101 confirmed, with another 247 probable.
Ottawa County added 19 new cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,400, with 914 recovered and 53 deaths, according to the county health department.
Muskegon County added 21 new cases Thursday, bringing its cumulative total to 979, with 54 deaths, according to the state health department.
Hillsdale College holding graduation as virus cases rise
HILLSDALE (AP) — A small college in southern Michigan is holding a graduation ceremony this weekend, a decision that is stirring concerns about the coronavirus.
Hillsdale College is expecting more than 2,000 students, family members and others at the outdoor ceremony Saturday.
Most schools canceled spring graduations or postponed them indefinitely.
The event is occurring as Michigan sees a spike in daily virus cases. The state health department reported 891 new cases Wednesday — the highest number since May 14 — and 645 on Thursday.
"It just puts the Hillsdale community at increased risk," Hillsdale County health officer Rebecca Burns told the Hillsdale Daily News. "I would assume these people are staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and potentially visiting our stores."
The college said attendees will be wearing masks and will have their temperature checked. The school said it's taking steps that "meet or exceed" recommendations from the World Health Organization.
"Commencement is the most significant event in the life of a college," President Larry Arnn said in a written statement. "As old as the first universities, this milestone represents the conclusion of the college's labor and also inaugurates an even greater undertaking: each graduate's commencing to live a good and happy life in accordance with the highest principles, a life for which they have spent four years preparing."
Michigan agency orders hearing for bar tied to outbreak
LANSING (AP) — Michigan liquor regulators on Thursday ordered that an East Lansing bar answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 180 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.
A hearing, scheduled for next week, could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact finding, said Jeannie Vogel, spokeswoman for the state Liquor Control Commission.
The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown. The order cites news outlets showing large crowds inside the bar not adhering to social distancing and not wearing masks despite Whitmer's order, which lets customers remove face coverings only while seated.
Regulators want Harper's to "show cause" as to the status of its licenses, answer questions on what steps it took or failed to take to comply with the governor's measure, and demonstrate that its plan for reopening will protect patrons and employees from another outbreak.
Harper's ownership could not immediately be reached for comment.
List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing
NEW YORK (AP) — Two major retailers on Thursday joined the growing list of national chains that will require customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue.
Target's mandatory face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday.
More than 80 percent of Target's 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.
The announcements come one day after the nation's largest retailer, Walmart, said that it would mandate face shields for all customers starting Monday.
Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl's and Kroger Co. have also announced mandatory masks nationwide.
Retailers have hesitated to make masks mandatory nationwide out of fear of angering some customers over what, even in a pandemic, has become a political issue.
They have been reluctant to put employees in the position of becoming enforcers. Confrontations with customers and store employees have played out in multiple incidents caught on video.
It was difficult to enforce such rules even in states that mandate face masks. However, the recent surge of new virus cases — particularly in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona — has left them with no choice, retail experts say.
"To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer, " said Jon Roberts, the chief operating officer at CVS. "What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."
