The Michigan health department reported 26 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, the most since July 7.
Seventeen of the deaths reported Thursday were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records.
Michigan's death toll from the virus is now 6,247 confirmed, with another 259 listed as probably related to COVID-19.
The state reported 722 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 85,429, with another 9,227 listed as probable.
Muskegon County added 13 new cases Thursday and no deaths. The county has a total of 1,156 cases and 58 deaths, according to the state health department.
The Ottawa County Department of Health reported 10 new cases Thursday and no deaths. The county's total case count is now 1,792, with 1,246 recovered and 55 deaths.
Whitmer extends mask requirement to day care centers, camps
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended her mask requirement to include many children who attend day care and camps, saying the step is necessary to ensure the facilities can remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, day care centers and camps were exempt from her order to wear a face covering inside enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.
The newest directive applies to all staff and children ages 2 and up when they are on a school bus or other provided transportation, and those ages 4 and older when in indoor hallways and common areas.
Staff and children ages 12 and older must wear a mask when in classrooms, cabins or similar indoor settings.
Dr. Fauci: Public health safeguards slow virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says even if the coronavirus is around for decades, public health safeguards and an eventual vaccine will allow the world to successfully adapt.
The government's leading infectious disease expert was asked about whether the coronavirus could become a fact of life for generations.
Fauci says the combination of public health measures — masks, hand washing, social distancing — and vaccines should mean that "you can very well control and essentially eliminate (the coronavirus) from any given country."
He added: "Remember, there's only been one virus in the history of the planet that's been eradicated and that's smallpox."
Vaccines are under development and it's unknown how effective they will be. But Fauci says he hopes it will be in the range of 70-80 percent effectiveness. A vaccine should be available in 2021, he says.
The latest on the virus outbreak:
— U.S. deaths predicted at nearly 300,000 by Dec. 1.
— Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for virus.
— Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs.
— North Korea says it is quarantining thousands of people and shipping food and other aid to a city locked down over coronavirus concerns.
— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine for 14 days. Early in the national outbreak, the Republican ordered travelers arriving in Florida from then-epicenter New York City and its suburbs to quarantine for two weeks. New York's statewide daily infection-rate has plummeted since late April and is currently about one-tenth Florida's.
— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued his own order in June, requiring residents in several states, including Florida, to quarantine upon arriving in New York.
— On Thursday, Florida reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases and 120 deaths. The state has a total of 510,389 confirmed cases, second only to California. There have been at least 7,781 deaths, sixth in the nation.
— More than 90 staff members in one Georgia school district have been quarantined due to coronavirus exposure or infection, prompting the district to start the year entirely online. Barrow County Schools officials say the district about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta will begin with distance learning on Aug. 17.
— The British government says it won't be using 50 million face masks it bought during a scramble to secure protective equipment for medics at the height of the coronavirus outbreak because of safety concerns. The masks were part of a 252 million pound ($332 million) contract the government signed with investment firm Ayanda Capital in April. Papers filed in a court case reveal that the masks will not be distributed because they have ear loops rather than head loops and may not fit tightly enough.
