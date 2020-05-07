The state health department on Thursday added 93 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Michigan's cumulative total to 4,343.
A state review of death certificates added 38 deaths to Thursday's daily count.
There were 592 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 45,646.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the county has 368 cases, with 89 recovered and 10 percent hospitalized. Three additional deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both who had underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 20s with no known underlying health conditions. Ottawa County's death toll from the virus is now 19.
Muskegon County has 344 cases and 19 deaths, the state health department reported Thursday.
— More grim news on the condition of the U.S. economy: Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus forced companies to slash payrolls. That is the equivalent of 20 percent of Americans who had been employed in February, when the jobless rate was at a 50-year low.
— The Trump administration has shelved a 17-page report created by the nation's top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report was supposed to be published Friday, but an employee at the agency told The Associated Press that officials were told the report "would never see the light of day."
— The Defense Department has begun barring the enlistment of would-be military recruits who have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, unless they get a special medical waiver.
— The pandemic has left indigenous peoples at particular risk because so many have poorer health and less access to health care than their non-indigenous peers. The United Nations estimates that the life expectancy of indigenous people can be up to 20 years lower than that of their counterparts.
— The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement, a moment to pick sides in a culture war over containing the coronavirus. The mask is increasingly a visual shorthand for a debate pitting those willing to follow health officials' guidance against those who feel it violates their freedom. "Even if it's going to help protect them, people don't want the government telling them what to do," a professor said.
— Freshly dug graves have been filling up quickly for weeks with the bodies of Brazilians killed by COVID-19. The country's first lockdown was not ordered until this week, when there were already more than 7,000 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro has railed against business shutdowns as more harmful than the virus itself.
— 3: The number of McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City who were injured when an angry customer learned the dining area was closed because of the virus and fired a shotgun, police said. The employees were expected to recover.
Muskegon County expands COVID-19 testing options
MUSKEGON — Thanks to expanding testing criteria, federal resources and new partnerships, Muskegon County residents now have improved access to COVID-19 testing. While current testing criteria still prioritizes high risk groups, it also allows for any Michigander displaying mild symptoms or any essential worker still reporting to work in person, whether symptomatic or not, to be tested permitting that testing supplies are available.
“Testing is a vital pillar of efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “I truly appreciate this coordinated community approach to expand local COVID-19 testing options for Muskegon County residents.”
You are asked to call the testing site or your health care provider before you go for testing.
— Hackley Community Care Center is now offering curbside testing for COVID-19 by appointment for established as well as new patients at their location at 2700 Baker St., Muskegon Heights. Patients must call in advance for screening and a telehealth visit with a medical provider before coming to the testing site. If COVID-19 testing is needed, the medical provider will order the test and schedule your appointment. Call 231-737-1335. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Rite Aid will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment through their pharmacy drive-thru at the 2580 Lake Ave., North Muskegon, location starting Monday, May 11. You must be 18 years and older. Visit www.riteaid.com for screening and to make an appointment starting Sunday, May 10. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Walmart will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the 3285 Henry St., Muskegon, location starting Friday, May 8. You must be 18 years and older. Visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com for screening and to make an appointment. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m., weather permitting. Call 866-448-7719 with questions.
— Mercy Health, North Ottawa Community Health and Spectrum Health continue to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by appointment with a doctor’s referral to their drive-thru testing tents. Patients should contact their doctor for guidance. Hospital COVID-19 screening hotlines include Mercy Health at 833-247-1258, North Ottawa Community Health at 616-935-7810, and Spectrum Health at 833-559-0659.
69K file for Michigan unemployment; pandemic total now 1.3M
LANSING (AP) — Nearly 69,000 people in Michigan filed initial claims for unemployment last week, bringing the state's seven-week total in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 1.3 million.
The number of new claims dropped for the fourth straight week — it hit 388,000 the week ending April 4 — but still approached the weekly high recorded in the Great Depression, according to federal data released Thursday. The state Unemployment Insurance Agency has said more than 1.1 million jobless have been paid benefits.
To expedite claims for tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in a queue for help, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Wednesday issued an order letting the deluged agency review only an individual's most recent job separation to determine the benefit level.
The coronavirus and the steps taken to slow it from spreading, including the closure of many businesses, have had a devastating effect on the economy. More than a quarter of Michigan's workforce is out of work.
Sarah May lost her job as a bartender in mid-March.
"My spending has definitely been cut down a lot. So, it's not like I needed a ton of money or even the amount that I was making before," May said. "When we need groceries, I don't have to write my list and then go through it again, highlight the things that are a priority and take my calculator with me to make sure I have enough while I'm walking through the store."
The 38-year-old from Oakland County's White Lake Township spent over a month dealing with the unemployment agency. She is the primary caregiver for her 16-year-old daughter with disabilities.
"The stress has been insane," May said, who added she often tries to care for her daughter while dialing the unemployment office.
May, who is married to a Hamtramck firefighter, finally was approved for benefits and recently received her first payment.
"It's much, much easier to breathe now that we have the unemployment," she said.
