The Ottawa County health department on Thursday reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.
That equates to an average of a little more than 29 new cases per day over the three-day period of Aug. 3-5, up from about 16 per day for the period of July 29 to Aug. 2. According to the county's COVID-19 website, Ottawa County is averaging about 20 new cases per day over the past seven days. The health department reported a spike of 46 new cases for Thursday.
As of Thursday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,338, with 32,568 recovered and 436 deaths.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,605 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 26 deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan since its last report on July 30.
Tuesday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since the last web update report. Over the four-day period of July 31 to Aug. 3, the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is about 651 per day. That's down from the previous report's average number of new confirmed cases of 750 per day, July 28-30.
As of Tuesday, Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases was 906,538, with 19,947 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.
The state health department on Tuesday reported that Muskegon County's pandemic total number of cases is 16,574, with 375 deaths. That is an increase of 53 confirmed cases and no additional deaths since July 30.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. The state health department updates now on Tuesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.