Numbers that may not support easing up of the pandemic restrictions in Michigan were reported Thursday.
The state health department reported a daily coronavirus case count of 1,325 and 164* COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. That is the first time in more than a week the daily case count has been above the 1,000 mark.
Michigan's cumulative total of cases is now 35,291, with 2,977 deaths.
*Thursday's death count includes 55 additional deaths as the result of the most recent review of state vital records and testing data.
An eighth Ottawa County resident has died of COVID-19, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Thursday. The deceased is a female who was in her late 90s, according to the health department’s public information officer, Kristina Wieghmink.
There are now 161 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, with 14 percent of those patients requiring hospitalization. Twenty-one county residents have recovered from the virus, Weighmink said.
The state health department reported Muskegon County's case count at 186 on Thursday, up 13 from Wednesday. Muskegon County added one death to its total on Wednesday and again Thursday, which is now 12.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
— A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped below 500 this week for the first time in nearly a month. Henry Ford Health System reported 490 patients Thursday morning at five hospitals, a sign that the coronavirus was slowing down. It had 426 patients on March 28 and more than 700 on April 8.
— Michigan had 134,000 new filings for unemployment aid last week, raising the number of initial claims to nearly 1.2 million over five weeks. It's the equivalent of 25 percent unemployment, although not everyone will qualify for benefits. More than $1.3 billion has been paid to 820,000 people so far, the state said.
— Unemployment in the U.S. is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus. More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the government said Thursday. In all, roughly 26 million Americans have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to lift the state-ordered stay-at-home restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses from coast to coast.
— Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature said they will meet Friday to pass bills to rein in the emergency powers of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and create a committee to oversee the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, a dramatic strike against the Democrat amid the health crisis. A spokeswoman for Whitmer promised a veto and said Republicans were "playing dangerous partisan games" while the governor is focused on saving lives and controlling the spread of the virus.
— Michigan Republicans are unhappy with the breadth of Whitmer's stay-at-home order, though polling shows the public believes she made the right calls. She is expected to extend it past April 30 but with modifications.
— A small, preliminary statewide survey of around 3,000 New Yorkers found that 13.9 percent had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Just in New York City, with a population of 8.6 million, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said as many as 1 million may have been exposed.
— The coronavirus has killed over 184,000 people worldwide, including about 47,000 in the United States, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from official government figures. The true numbers are almost certainly far higher.
— In the U.S., the economic consequences of the shutdowns have sparked angry rallies in state capitals by protesters demanding that businesses reopen, and President Donald Trump has expressed impatience over the restrictions. Some governors have begun easing up despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking new infections. In Georgia, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys can reopen Friday. Texas has reopened its state parks.
— Corey Williams, 31, was laid off from his warehouse job in Michigan a month ago and saw his rent, insurance and other bills pile up while he anxiously awaited his unemployment benefits. That finally happened on Wednesday, and he quickly paid $1,700 in bills.
— After two months and more than 10,000 deaths that have made the nation's nursing homes some of the most terrifying places to be during the coronavirus crisis, most of them still don't have access to enough tests to help control outbreaks among their frail, elderly residents. Neither the federal government nor the leader in nursing home deaths, New York, has mandated testing for all residents and staff.
— The coronavirus pandemic is cutting off the world's 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan traditions as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam's holiest month. Ramadan, a month of daytime fasting, overnight festivity and communal prayer and giving, begins with the new moon this week.
— Heather Espinal is one of 1,900 Veterans Affairs health care workers who have become sick with the coronavirus, according to agency documents obtained by The Associated Press. Twenty have died. Another 3,600 of the 300,000-plus VA health care employees are quarantined and unable to work because they have been exposed to the virus, according to VA figures.
— Daily reports of giant meat-processing plants closing because workers tested positive for the coronavirus have called into question whether slaughterhouses can remain virus-free. According to experts, the answer may be no.
— The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus, the Massachusetts senator said. The former Democratic presidential candidate said her brother, who spent his career in the military, died Tuesday night.
— While the health crisis has eased in places like Italy, Spain and France, experts say it is far from over, and the threat of new outbreaks looms large.
— German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized some German states for moving too briskly in trying to reopen their economies. Germany has been praised for its approach to the pandemic and has a much lower reported death toll than other large European countries.
