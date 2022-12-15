The holidays can be a stressful time for people, sometimes brought on by unrealistic expectations that can lead to experiencing the “holiday blues.”
“Holiday blues” refers to feelings of sadness, loneliness, frustration, fatigue and stress.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 64 percent of people report the holiday season making their mental health conditions worse.
Sarah Lewakowski, executive director for the Grand Haven-based Mosaic Counseling, provided the following tips to help deal with seasonal depression:
- Being grateful. Waking up each morning and thinking of and writing down three things that you are grateful for. This helps your mind prioritize things in your life and makes some of the things that you are stressed about less important.
- Practice self-care. We are all so busy, rushing from one thing to the next. Try very hard to set aside some time each day where you can practice self-care.
- Do things for other people. This does not have to cost any money. It could be calling loved ones, letting someone go before you in line, visiting an assisted living facility to listen to stories or sing Christmas carols, play with animals at an animal shelter, or just smile at people you walk by.
- Do not neglect your sleep, healthy eating and exercise/walking.
- If family/friend events are stressing you out because of opposing beliefs, perhaps agree prior to the event that “hot topics” will be off limits.
- Slow down and be OK with imperfection. In the scheme of things, it will be all right that the tissue paper does not match the wrapping paper, or that the cookies you made taste better than they look.
Ask for help if you need it. There are wonderful mental health organizations in the area, and Mosaic Counseling is one of them. Call 616-842-9160 or visit its website at www.mosaiccounseling.com.
If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, 988 is the new mental health emergency number; or call Ottawa County Community Mental Health’s 24-hour crisis intervention helpline at 866-512-4357.
A few other helplines: Crisis Text Line at 741-741; The Trevor Project for LGBTQ Youth at 866-488-7386; and the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-TALK (8255).
