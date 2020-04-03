The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose by nearly 2,000 on Friday.
There were 1,953 cases reported Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 12,744.
The number of virus-related deaths reported Friday was 62, bringing the state's cumulative total to 479.
Ottawa County had three new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 37 with no deaths.
Muskegon County now has 30 cases and two deaths previously reported, according to the state health agency. However, Public Health Muskegon County confirmed Friday there has been an additional death in the county from the COVID-19 virus. The victim was a 64-year-old woman.
Kent County has 136 cases and two previously reported deaths.
Note from Ottawa County Department of Public Health
Why doesn't public health share how many positive cases are in each ZIP code? The Ottawa County health department says they have had questions about how many positive cases are in each ZIP code that are listed at miOttawa.org/miHealth.
"We hear and understand people want to know more about where positive cases live," the health department said Friday. "For confidentiality purposes, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health will not be publishing case counts for specific ZIP codes, at this time. Privacy can be compromised by releasing low counts by ZIP code level. However, as case counts increase and patient privacy can be assured, OCDPH will strongly consider publishing any relevant data to keep the public informed. Thankfully, at this time, Ottawa County does not have near the number of cases as seen in southeast Michigan and other parts of the country."
Eleven of the 14 ZIP codes in the county do have laboratory-confirmed positive cases, as of Friday. They are: 49401, 49404, 49417, 49423, 49424, 49426, 49428, 49448, 49456, 49464 and 49534.
"This geographic spread is evidence of the virus’s presence in Ottawa County," the county says. "Viruses do not discriminate based on location. Everyone should treat their immediate surrounding as if the virus is there."
Whitmer orders people with virus symptoms to stay home
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Friday that people with principal symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus — a fever, atypical cough or unusual shortness of breath — stay home for a minimum number of days after the symptoms resolve.
The order in a state hit hard by COVID-19 — at least 417 have died — applies to all Michigan residents who test positive or have at least one of the three main symptoms. They can leave for medical care and — if delivery is not an option — food, medicine and other life-sustaining supplies as long as they wear a homemade mask or other face covering. Outdoor exercise also is allowed.
People must stay home until three days after their symptoms go away and until seven days since they first appeared.
Others who have had close contact with infected individuals or those displaying symptoms should remain home for 14 days since the last contact or the symptomatic person tests negative.
The order also prohibits employers from firing or retaliating against employees if they or one of their close contacts have the disease or symptoms.
RISE IN DETROIT CASES:
Most of Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 cases have come from the Detroit area, and the city reported another sharp rise Thursday, with more than 700 new positive tests and 19 more coronavirus-related deaths. The city has had a total of 3,572 cases and 116 deaths, according to the city health department's website.
Of Michigan's cases, 80 percent have been in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, which are in the Detroit area. Detroit is about 80 percent black, and African Americans make up about 35 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Whites make up 25 percent, while the race of 34 percent of the cases is listed as unknown.
Blacks make up about 40 percent of the deaths related to the disease. Whites make up 26 percent. Another 30 percent of the deaths in Michigan are listed as unknown.
OVENS:
Commercial ovens can be used to resterilize N95 masks worn to protect against COVID-19, according to researchers. The method could help guard against shortages of the masks which are sought by health care workers and first responders, the Lansing State Journal reported.
A team from Michigan State University met last week with officials at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to find out if the school could sanitize or decontaminate protective equipment. They developed a process that uses forced, heated air in commercial ovens to decontaminate the respirator masks, MSU Extension Director Jeff Dwyer said.
The process is expected to soon be used to sterilize masks for doctors and nurses.
N95 respirator reuse is often referred to as "limited reuse," according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Limited reuse has been recommended and widely used as an option for conserving respirators during previous respiratory pathogen outbreaks and pandemics, the CDC said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GVSU economist says recession caused by COVID-19 will be a little bigger than 2008-09 recession
GRAND RAPIDS — It will be June before there is any broad-based restart of any economic activity, said Paul Isely, associate dean and professor of economics in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University, on Friday.
State health officials have said the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan will peak in early- to mid-May. Based on that, Isely said the West Michigan economy will now see a decline larger than $3 billion.
"Right now, this recession looks like it will be a little bigger than the 2008-09 recession," he said. "About 41 percent of the $3 billion decline is the slowdown in manufacturing and 26 percent is entertainment, food services and retail."
Isely said about 10 million people across the country have applied for unemployment during the last two weeks, matching the level of unemployed people in 2009-10. More people are expected to apply in the next two weeks.
"The good news is many of those people have been able to apply for unemployment benefits and most, not all, will be helped by that aid," he said.
Isely said the crisis caused by COVID-19 will be something economists haven't seen before in modern times.
"But, it's still looking like there's a possibility of a fast tail on this, meaning manufacturing will be able to ramp up relatively fast — in 1-3 months — once we get into late May or June," he said. "And that means this recession, unlike the last three recessions, has the possibility of us recuperating many of those job losses in a relatively short period of time in the course of the year."
Detroit bus driver dies; posted video about coughing rider
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger on Facebook about a coughing passenger has died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Jason Hargrove felt ill about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21. He died Wednesday, said Glenn Tolbert, the head of the drivers union.
Hargrove, 50, posted a profanity-laced video complaining about a woman whom he said had repeatedly coughed while on his bus. The coronavirus can spread through air droplets after people cough or sneeze. The woman was not in the video.
Hargrove said drivers are "public workers doing our job, trying to make a honest living, take care of our families."
"For you to get on the bus ... and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know (we're) in the middle of a pandemic — that lets me know that some folks don't care," Hargrove said.
"At some point in time we've got to draw the line and say enough is enough. I feel violated," he said.
On March 17, the city eliminated fares, promised more cleaning and told bus riders to enter and exit from the rear door only. The changes occurred after drivers declined to work that day to protest conditions.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said "everybody in America" should watch Hargrove's video.
"He was infected before we closed the front doors" on buses, Duggan said. "Some of his language is graphic, but I don't know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy ... by someone who didn't take this seriously and now he's gone."
Huizenga introduces HEROES Act to support first responders, medical professionals during outbreak
WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, introduced the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Emergency Situations (H.E.R.O.E.S.) Act of 2020 on Friday.
The act will provide a four-month federal income tax holiday for medical professionals and first responders, in counties with at least one positive COVID-19 patient, including: law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, hospital and licensed medical facility support staff, and senior care facility staff during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Medical professionals and first responders across America are serving on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus," Huizenga said. “The H.E.R.O.E.S. Act provides a way for the federal government to say thank you for the courage, dedication and care given by these individuals in the face of the unprecedented threat posed by the coronavirus.”
The act is modeled after how members of the military serving in combat zones designated by the Department of Defense are exempted from having to pay federal tax on their income. The legislation also provides the secretary of the treasury with the ability to extend the tax holiday for up to an additional three months.
