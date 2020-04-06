The state reported 110 more deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak Monday.
That brings the state's cumulative number of virus-related deaths to 727.
There were 1,503 more confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 17,221. Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., behind New York and New Jersey.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ottawa County remains steady. The state reported 44 cases on Sunday and no new cases on Monday. There have been no virus-related deaths in Ottawa County.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Monday afternoon that the county has 46 positive COVID-19 cases, noting that counts may differ from the state report if a case gets reassigned to another jurisdiction.
Approximately 26 percent of positive cases in Ottawa County have been hospitalized.
Michigan officials require faster reporting of COVID-19 deaths
LANSING (AP) — State officials issued an emergency order designed to speed up the reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan as the number of cases continued to surge.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive late Saturday for funeral directors and medical professionals. Under the order, funeral directors have 24 hours to initiate a death record and and submit it to the attending physician. Doctors have to attempt to certify the record within 24 hours of receipt, among other things.
The idea was to let public health officials more accurately understand the impact and help take action on public health measures. The order took effect immediately.
"To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible," Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said in statement.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
From the WZZM-TV website:
Two new Kent County deaths reported
The Kent County Health Department reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the county's total to five. The most recent deaths were men in their 80s and 90s, who also had underlying health conditions.
Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun encourage residents to wear cloth masks in public
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asks everyone to wear a homemade mask, bandana or scarf if they must leave their homes. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun asked that residents reserve surgical and N95 masks for first responders.
Whitmer said wearing masks should be viewed as an added protection, and not a reason to resume normal life.
"Wearing a mask does not mean you are immune and that you do not need to observe all of the other CDC guidelines," Whitmer said during a Monday press conference.
Whitmer has asked people to share their use of homemade masks with #DoingMIPart.
Whitmer says she plans to extend stay at home order
The current stay-at-home order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. April 13. The governor said Monday the apex is still weeks off.
"We have not hit that, and until we do I think it is absolutely essential that we are continuing to be aggressive," Whitmer said during a press conference. "I would anticipate an additional order in the next week."
The governor said it will still take time to see the full impact of the stay-at-home order.
How the state is responding to current equipment shortages
The governor said on Monday that the state is running dangerously low on personal protective equipment. At Beaumont Health System, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Medical Center, supplies will be depleted within a matter of days. Whitmer said these numbers do not include private donations.
The governor said the state is doing everything it can to attain more equipment. FEMA will be sending Michigan 300 ventilators, 1.1 million surgical masks, 232,000 face shields and 2 million gloves. In addition, FEMA is shipping 1 million N95 masks to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties this week. Nearly 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are in those three counties as of Monday morning.
The state is also purchasing 1 million face shields from Ford over the next three weeks.
Khaldun also said the TCF center in Detroit should be up and running by the end of this week to provide relief to area hospitals.
