The state announced 1,117 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 7,615 cases in Michigan.
There were 75 new deaths reported Tuesday in Michigan, bringing the total to 259.
One new case was reported in Ottawa County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 31.
From the Ottawa County Department of Public Health: Since there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread, every location should be considered a potential risk. People of any age, even those who do not have any symptoms, could be a carrier of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This is why we all must do our part and Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives to slow the spread of the virus. We must follow social distancing and exceptional hygiene to minimize exposure and break the chain of infection.
31 residents, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Cedar Springs nursing home
From WZZM-TV: A Cedar Springs nursing home has 31 residents and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from a PR firm representing Metron Integrated Health Systems said. The outbreak is at Metron of Cedar Springs, 400 Jeffery St., and it has a capacity of 77 residents.
"These individuals are all located in one section of our community which has been isolated. Two of those residents and the staff members are currently receiving care outside of our community," the statement read.
One of the residents is expected to return back to the community within a couple of days; the rest are in stable condition and remain in care. None of them are expected to be transferred at this time.
The CDC said that people over the age of 65, people who live in a nursing home and people with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.
Metron said they have been working with local, state and federal health officials to address the breakout of the virus in the nursing home. Metron is a part of Spectrum Health's high performing network.
The facility did not indicate how the virus got into the retirement home, but Metron said they have been implementing recommendations and requirements from the CDC to limit the spread. This included restricting visitors, guests and nonessential medical personnel. Metron said essential visitors have been "heavily screened" before entering the facility, including having their temperature taken.
"The health, safety and well-being of our residents and our staff members is our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and unprecedented health crisis," the statement read.
Beware of fraudulent tests, vaccines and treatments
With the Stay Home-Stay Safe order in place and people wanting to slow the spread of COVID-19, many may be tempted to buy or use questionable products that claim to help diagnose, treat, cure and even prevent COVID-19. Because COVID-19 has never been seen in humans before, there are currently no vaccines to prevent or drugs to treat COVID-19 approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA is working with vaccine and drug manufacturers to develop new vaccines for and find drugs to treat COVID-19 as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, some people and companies are trying to profit from this pandemic by selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims, such as being effective against the coronavirus. These fraudulent products that claim to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19 haven’t been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness and might be dangerous to you and your family. The FDA is particularly concerned that these deceptive and misleading products might cause Americans to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm. It’s likely that the products do not do what they claim, and the ingredients in them could cause adverse effects and could interact with, and potentially interfere with, essential medications.
Give blood
Blood supply is low and the Ottawa County health department strongly encourages people to continue to donate blood. Visit the Versiti and American Red Cross websites for more information.
Additional food assistance
Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will have access to additional food assistance benefits as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and about 27,000 individuals will be temporarily exempt from federal work requirements, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
Michigan attorney general plans regular video updates
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has received hundreds of phone calls, emails and social media posts from Michiganders asking how the governor's executive orders impact them, and in response to those questions, Nessel will issue videos regularly to provide answers and more clarity for residents.
Nessel released a second video Monday providing answers to frequently asked questions about the orders, including whether businesses should notify employees if one of their coworkers has contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). You can see Nessel's videos on youtube.com.
