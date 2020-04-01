There were 1,719 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in Michigan on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 9,334.
The state also reported 78 more deaths from the virus Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 337.
The state said Wednesday that there were no new cases on Ottawa County, so the county's cumulative total remains at 31.
Of the virus-related deaths in Michigan as of Wednesday, 64 percent have been male. The average age is 71.1 years, and the ages range from 25 to 107.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan health department says a total of 29,323 tests analyzed for the virus, with 7,158 positive and 22,054 negative.
Kent County reports second death
The Kent County Health Department reported a second COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The department says the patient was a woman in her 80s with an underlying health condition. There are a total of 118 cases in the county, according to the health department's website.
You can watch governor's town hall Thursday on WZZM-TV
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will take part in a virtual town hall about the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2.
The virtual town hall will be produced and broadcasted by Detroit TV stations. WZZM-TV will air the event starting at 7 p.m. on television and via livestreams on Facebook, YouTube and 13onyourside.com.
During the town hall, Whitmer will answer questions about how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Questions can be submitted online.
Huizenga town hall
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will be hosting another telephone town hall on Thursday to hear from residents across West Michigan. It will begin at 12:30 p.m.
You can join the conversation by signing up at Huizenga.House.Gov/live. The call will also stream live on the congressman's website.
Community Mental Health of Ottawa County is continuing to provide services
Community Mental Health of Ottawa County (CMHOC) is an essential provider of behavioral health services and is continuing to serve people at this time. The CMHOC buildings are closed for walk-ins and visitors, but the agency is continuing to provide services by appointment or through Telehealth. Telehealth means staff will provide services via phone calls, email and virtual meetings such as Zoom.
If you are in need of behavioral health services, call the access center at 616-393-5681. They will talk with you to determine your next steps.
If you are in a mental health crisis and need to speak with someone, call the 24-hour crisis line at 866-512-4357. Clinicians are available 24/7 to provide confidential and anonymous support.
COVID-19 fatality rates
Preliminary data indicate the risk of death with this new coronavirus infection is commonly estimated at 1 percent, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health said in its Tuesday update. This is less than it was for SARS at approximately 11 percent and MERS at about 35 percent, but will likely be higher than the risk from seasonal flu, which averages about 0.1 percent.
The risk of death very much depends on a person’s age and overall health. Children appear to be at low risk of severe disease and death. Older adults and those who smoke or have chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease have a higher chance of developing complications like pneumonia, which could be deadly.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
(AP) — As hot spots flared around the United States in places like New Orleans, Detroit and Southern California, New York was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals. And the worst is yet to come, with Vice President Mike Pence comparing the U.S. trajectory to that of Italy.
Experts warned that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even if social distancing guidelines are maintained. America now has more than 4,000 dead from the outbreak.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday as local pressure mounted for him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had implemented. Florida, which has recorded 86 deaths, followed more than 30 other U.S. states that had already issued such orders, including other large states such as California, New York and Illinois.
— Vice President Mike Pence said the White House's models for the coronavirus outbreak show the country on a trajectory akin to hard-hit Italy. Pence was referencing the prediction models unveiled Tuesday by the White House that project 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. deaths in the pandemic. Those figures assume that the country maintains rigorous social-distancing practices for the duration of the public health crisis.
— Countries around the world continue to test potential treatments. The Russian government said Wednesday that tests of a new coronavirus vaccine will begin in June. Algeria plans to administer the anti-malaria medication chloroquine to treat citizens with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as those who appear to be infected. Many doctors say more tests need to be done before chloroquine is used as a treatment.
— Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.
— The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks. AP's business team sets out what you need to do to get your check.
— Facing intense surges in the need for hospital ICU beds, European nations are on a building and hiring spree, throwing together makeshift hospitals and shipping coronavirus patients out of overwhelmed cities. The key question is whether they will be able to find enough healthy medical staff to make it all work.
— The coronavirus pandemic couldn't come at a worse time for rural communities across the U.S. that have lost their hospitals. Nearly 200 small-town hospitals have closed nationwide since 2005, often forcing residents to drive much farther for health care. Last year was the worst yet for shutdowns, and officials say hundreds more rural hospitals are endangered by the pandemic.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too.
