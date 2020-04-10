Friday, Michigan saw its deadliest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted out an updated daily death toll on Friday, which shows the state recorded 206 in one day. The previous highest daily deaths had reached 118 on April 7.
This is a 76 percent increase in the number of daily deaths; 117 were reported Thursday.
"Since I addressed the public yesterday afternoon, more than 200 people have died due to COVID-19," Whitmer said Friday. "This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons and daughters."
With Friday's jump, Michigan's death toll has reached 1,282.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said Friday.
Michigan's stay-at-home order was set to expire April 13, but Whitmer extended it Thursday until May 1.
There were just two new confirmed cases of the virus in Ottawa County, the state reported Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 61. There has been one death reported in the county.
Kent County has reported 12 deaths and Muskegon County has four.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health released testing statistics as of Thursday. It says 816 tests have been reported in the county, with 737 being negative, 59 positive for the virus and 20 were still pending.
Of those testing positive for COVID-19 in the county, as of Thursday, 61 percent are female and 39 percent male. By age: 2 percent are 0-19 years, 29 percent are 20-39, 39 percent are 40-59 and 31 percent are age 60 and older. Approximately 25 percent of positive cases in Ottawa County have been hospitalized.
The state also started reporting recovered COVID-19 cases this week.
"We are seeing some very early data that suggests that growth rate for positive cases may be slowing, but there's still not enough testing happening across our state," said Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, in Thursday's press conference. She said the state will be giving more information on how they plan to expand testing capacity.
Hospitals in hard-hit southeastern Michigan have been expressing optimism about their caseloads the past few days. The Henry Ford Health System said Thursday that the number of coronavirus patients had dropped to 696 from 752 earlier in the week.
Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan did not open a temporary hospital Friday as planned.
"It appears from current COVID-19 cases and modeling that the curve is significantly flattening," university spokeswoman Mary Masson said. "We are in communication with state officials to coordinate and determine future need."
At least 25 patients were expected to arrive Friday at Detroit's convention hall, TCF Center, from area hospitals. It's equipped with 1,000 beds for people recovering from COVID-19, although that many beds might not be needed.
Whitmer's stay-home order took effect March 24 and would have expired next week. It prohibits many employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars all gatherings outside a single household, except to care for a family member. Places of worship are exempt.
The expanded measure puts new restrictions on stores to reduce crowds. Large stores must limit the number of customers to no more than four at a time for every 1,000 square feet of space. Smaller stores have to cap capacity at 25 percent of occupancy limits.
Big-box stores cannot sell nonessential items such as paint, carpet and plants.
Starting Saturday, people with multiple homes cannot travel between them. Travel to vacation rentals is barred. Funerals are allowed, as long as no more than 10 mourners attend.
Whitmer cautioned that the extension does not mean everything will return to normal on May 1.
"It's going to take us some time to get through this crisis," she said. "While we hope to re-engage parts of our economy, we must always do so driven by what the best science, the best practices for our health dictate."
Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature criticized the the extension, arguing the restrictions should be loosened in places with little growth in infections as unemployment skyrockets. They said businesses that adopt strict safety measures should reopen.
"After an initial three weeks of extraordinary restrictions on their freedoms and their livelihoods, our citizens have earned our trust and our faith in their ability to be an active part of keeping Michigan healthy and safe," said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.
But Whitmer said the mitigation policy is working and will not succeed with more exceptions.
"We have to double down right now to save lives," she said. She allowed auto dealerships to conduct remote sales, but showrooms must remain closed.
Megan Grahn, 22, of Detroit, agreed with the stay-home order.
"You can't go any other way," she said. "A lot of people want a hard end date. You can't ask the coronavirus when it will be done."
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the "center of the battle" was nursing homes. He said 11 nursing home residents have died and there have been 141 confirmed infections. The city will test 160 residents daily starting this weekend. The homeless are getting tested at shelters.
Also Thursday, Whitmer announced that a task force led by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will make recommendations to address the outbreak's disproportionate impact on black residents. African Americans comprise 14 percent of Michigan's population but at least one-third of cases and 40 percent of deaths.
"This virus is holding up a mirror to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in our country," Whitmer said.
