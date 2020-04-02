The state health department reported 1,457 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Thursday, and 80 new deaths related to the virus.
The cumulative total in Michigan is now 10,791 cases and 417 deaths.
As of Thursday, Ottawa County has 35 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 31 on Wednesday, and zero deaths. Approximately 22 percent of positive cases have been hospitalized.
According to the state health department, the median age of deaths related to the virus is 73 years. The breakdown of the deaths, by age: 0-19 years: none; 20-39 years: 3 percent; 40-59 years: 19 percent; 60-69 years: 20 percent; 70-79 years: 25 percent; 80 and older: 34 percent.
Although the gender breakdown of confirmed cases is close to evenly split, 62 percent of the deaths in Michigan have been male.
Since there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread, every location should be considered a potential risk. People of any age, even those who do not have any symptoms, could be a carrier of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To slow the spread of the virus, we must adhere to social distancing and exceptional hygiene to minimize exposure and break the chain of infection.
Helping each other through the crisis
Stress, anxiety and coping with emergencies and outbreaks can be concerning. Community Mental Health of Ottawa County says they are seeing people in our community who have heightened anxiety over job loss and social isolation. This is expected during crises. Ottawa County has mental health experts and caring community members who are wanting to help. There are several mental health counseling services available in our community that offer telehealth. Many of them provide free or very low-cost services.
— Call 211 for information about mental health providers and resources.
— Community Mental Health of Ottawa County Access Center: 616-393-5681
— For emergencies, call the 24-hours crisis line at 866-512-4357.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
Message from the Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to meet deputies outside of structures for nonpriority calls. This social distancing step will help to keep officers healthy and the department at full capacity.
May 5 election
The May 5 special election will be held primarily by mail. This impacts Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Hudsonville Public Schools and Kenowa Hills Public Schools. All eligible voters were mailed absentee ballot applications earlier this week. Voters should sign and return the application in the prepaid envelope. They will then receive a ballot mailed to them. Complete and return the ballot in the prepaid envelope.
County parks news
The county public health and parks departments are moving ahead with Step it Up, with some changes to how the program looks this year. Step it Up is a an eight-week walking program where participants track their minutes of activity. Registration is available at miottawa.org/StepitUp.
Unlike other years of Step It Up, there will not be group walks this spring. Participants can still look forward to setting and achieving fitness goals, discovering new county parks, health tips, healthy eating ideas, incentive prizes, motivation and accountability. There is also a Workplace Wellness component this year. Reach out to the county if you would like more details on that.
The county wants its residents to use and enjoy the parks and open spaces, and the Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives order allows for this. But the county asks that you use social distancing. Parks are not areas of congregation at this time. If a parking lot is half-full or more, choose a different destination. You will most likely want to avoid Rosy Mound, Grand Ravines (including the dog park), Olive Shores and Mount Pisgah. Altogether, there are 40 properties totaling 7,000 acres, including areas allowing dogs. They are listed at www.miOttawa.org/parks.
If it becomes evident that people continue to disregarding effective social distancing while visiting the Ottawa County parks and open spaces, they will be closed to protect the health of our community.
Whitmer says Michigan is probably a month away from virus apex
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that Michigan is probably a month away from reaching the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already infected at least 9,300 people and contributed to the deaths of at least 337 others in the state.
"No one is immune from this virus," she said during a news conference at the Capitol. "Each of us responds differently to this disease, and that's why we all must act as though we could be carrying it and stay home. Just one person with this virus can infect another 40."
THE LATEST:
Michigan has been hit particularly hard by the disease, reporting about as many confirmed cases of COVID-19 as California, which has about four times as many people. The vast majority of Michigan cases are coming from in and around Detroit.
In Detroit alone, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, jumped Thursday by 477 and the number of virus-related deaths increased by 14. The city's Health Department's website listed 2,860 total cases as of Thursday, including 97 deaths.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Wednesday that the increase in positive tests was due to aggressive testing at a drive-thru site in the city that has seen several hundred people show up per day.
Among those who tested positive in Detroit was City Council President Brenda Jones, who is running for Congress. The disclosure was made by her campaign.
The state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said Thursday that the state has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases in each of the past few days, and that the trend is likely to continue for some time. She said the increases mean there likely will be a need for additional field hospitals for patients beyond one being set up at the TCF Center in Detroit.
MASKS:
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that his city's 4 million residents wear masks, saying even a "tucked-in bandanna" could slow the spread of the virus and remind people to keep their distance from each other. Asked if people in Michigan should do the same, Khaldun said they should "strongly consider" it, though N95 or surgical masks should be donated to hospitals. "We know that some people may have a mask at home or they may be able to make a mask out of cloth or a bandana. It certainly won't cause any harm," she said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
BUSINESSES STEPPING UP:
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage and the Rock Family of Companies said Thursday that it was working with private and public organizations to manufacture and distribute masks, gowns, face shields and other equipment needed by hospitals, health professionals and government agencies as they battle the pandemic.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
(AP) — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — in a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the new coronavirus.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus despite his administration's grim projections of tens of thousands dying.
One by one, states are increasingly pushing shutdowns: Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania have all added or expanded stay-at-home orders.
Here are some of AP's top stories Thursday on the world's coronavirus pandemic:
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— The economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is piling up, with an unprecedented 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in a single week. About half of all working Americans report some kind of income loss affecting themselves or a member of their household, with low-income residents and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Thursday that the state's supply of breathing machines could be exhausted in six days if the number of people made critically ill by the coronavirus outbreak continues at its current rate. Across the world, the competition for masks and other protective gear intensified amid growing evidence that people who are infected but have no symptoms can spread the virus.
— The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July because of the pandemic.
— As the coronavirus spreads across Europe, ravaging economies and killing thousands, governments and the European Union are focusing much of their economic rescue efforts on containing a boom in joblessness, particularly by helping companies not fire workers.
— The spread of the coronavirus "is an existential threat" to the continent of Africa, where ventilators and critical supplies are sorely lacking, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Some African countries will have more than 10,000 cases by the end of April, health officials projected.
— Nursing homes across the U.S. have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from the coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests that the measures either came too late or were not rigorous enough. Federal authorities have proposed a $611,000 fine for a Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 coronavirus deaths.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.
ONE NUMBER:
— ONE MILLION: The New England Patriots' team plane is expected to return to Boston from China on Thursday carrying more than one million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— BOUNCY FAUCI: The United States' top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead. The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to "flatten the curve" in the coronavirus pandemic.
— MUSIC GOES ON: Even with its members scattered far and wide by the coronavirus, an orchestra in France has managed to make sweet music in lockdown. Musicians with the National Orchestra of France filmed themselves playing "Bolero" alone at home.
— TEDDY BEAR HUNT: Teddy bears are popping up in the unlikeliest of places. New Zealanders are embracing an international movement in which people are placing the stuffed animals in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.