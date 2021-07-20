The state health department reported Tuesday that there have been 1,028 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report July 16.
That equates to an average of 257 new daily cases over the four-day period.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 898,626, with a death toll of 19,862.
The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 28 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on July 15. That equates to an average of seven new cases per day over the past four days.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
As of Monday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,056, with 32,468 recovered and 433 deaths.
The state health department on Tuesday reported that Muskegon County added 18 new confirmed cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 since July 16. The county's pandemic total number of cases, as of Tuesday, is 16,387, with 371 deaths.
Fauci, Paul trade charges of lying about virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — A recurring clash between the government's top infectious disease doctor and a U.S. senator has erupted again on Capitol Hill, with each accusing the other of lying.
Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily confronted Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in testimony before a Senate committee. Fauci rejected Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fauci spoke to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.
"Senator Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly," Fauci said. "And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you're talking about."
He added, "If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."
It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci about the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.
Britain seeing COVID surge
LONDON (AP) — Britain has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in four months, following a spike in infections amid the spread of the delta variant and lifting of lockdown restrictions.
Government figures Tuesday showed 96 new virus-related deaths, the highest since March 24. The U.K. also recorded 46,558 confirmed cases. The numbers on Tuesday have traditionally been higher because of a weekend reporting lag.
The increase in deaths comes a day after the British government ended lockdown restrictions in England, including on social distancing and mask-wearing. Critics warn it will lead to further spread of the coronavirus and potential deaths in the coming weeks.
Britain's confirmed virus-related death toll stands at 128,823, the seventh highest in the world.
Delta variant spreading
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases.
That's a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50 percent of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
"The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.