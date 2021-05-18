The state health department reported 1,271 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 83 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 878,125, with 18,710 deaths.
Of the 83 deaths reported Tuesday, 27 were identified from a review of vital records, the state health department said.
The Ottawa County health department reported 19 new cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,299, with 28,797 recovered and a death toll of 401. The county's seven-day average number of new cases is now about 68 per day.
Muskegon County added 59 confirmed cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 15,711, with 347 deaths.
Rural counties lag in vaccination rates, CDC says
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government report finds rural counties are behind urban counties in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts, a gap that could slow the fight against the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 39 percent of adults in rural counties had received at least one shot compared to 46 percent in urban counties as of April 10. The rural lag holds up in women, men and both younger and older adults.
Polling suggests rural Americans are more likely than others to say they'll avoid vaccination. The CDC report says rural Americans may have more trouble traveling to distant vaccination sites.
Early in the pandemic, the coronavirus hit large cities. By September, it spread throughout the country and case rates in rural areas eventually surpassed urban centers. Some research suggests rural Americans may be more vulnerable to serious infection and death from COVID-19.
The CDC says public health departments should work with doctors, pharmacies, faith groups and employers in rural areas to address the gap in coverage.
New mask guidelines caused 'confusion,' Fauci says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's top infectious disease expert is acknowledging "confusion" after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News, "The problem and the issue is that we don't have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who's not vaccinated."
He said it is "reasonable and understandable" that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can't be sure of an individual's vaccination history. But he said it's important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.
Fauci said children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won't be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he said that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.
