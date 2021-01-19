The state health department reported 1,738 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths Tuesday.
Michigan now has a total of 540,115 confirmed cases and 13,865 deaths related to COVID-19 since March.
As of Monday, the state has shipped 1,049,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 487,959 as of Sunday — 46.4 percent of those shipped, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, but no new deaths related to COVID-19.
The county health department revised its daily new case count for Monday upward to 74, pushing the county's pandemic total to 20,473, with 17,534 recovered and 303 deaths.
Muskegon County added 17 new cases of the virus and three deaths on Monday, the state health department reported. The county's total confirmed pandemic case count is now 10,033, with 285 deaths related to COVID-19.
State launches campaign to inform Michiganders about safe, effective COVID vaccine
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a statewide paid media campaign to inform Michiganders about the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in response to research about attitudes toward the vaccine and to address vaccine hesitancy among Michigan residents.
“We want all Michiganders to get the facts about this safe and effective vaccine and the steps that were taken to develop it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I am grateful and proud to have gotten both doses of my vaccine and I urge Michiganders to make and plan and get vaccinated when it is their turn. This is the way forward out of the pandemic and our chance to return to a sense of normalcy.”
The state health department says it is committed to accelerating vaccine delivery to reach a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the vaccine. Vaccine is currently available to health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, Michiganders over age 65, preK-12, day care staff and other essential frontline workers.
The $1.5 million campaign was developed after conducting a statewide survey and six focus groups among key target audiences. It includes television, connected TV, radio, streaming audio, YouTube, search, print in minority publications, social media and digital media. Digital ads with specific messaging and targeting parameters were also developed to connect with the vaccine hesitant segments.
According to research, 66 percent of Michiganders are likely or very likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine and 34 percent would like to get it as soon as possible. However, there are disparities when it comes to who is likely to get the vaccine with 47 percent of white Michiganders very likely to get the vaccine versus 25 percent of Black Michiganders.
Top reasons for not getting the vaccine as soon as possible include concerns about side effects (67%); not wanting to feel like a test subject (66%); needing to know more about its safety (65%); wanting to learn more about how the vaccine performs over time (62%); needing to know more about its effectiveness (61%); and concerns about politicians pushing out the vaccine before it’s safe (58%).
Khaldun encourages Michiganders wanting to know more about the COVID-19 vaccine to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.
'Shameful': US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office
(AP) — As President Donald Trump entered the final year of his term last January, the U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Not to worry, Trump insisted, his administration had the virus "totally under control."
Now, in his final hours in office, after a year of presidential denials of reality and responsibility, the pandemic's U.S. death toll has eclipsed 400,000. And the loss of lives is accelerating.
"This is just one step on an ominous path of fatalities," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University and one of many public health experts who contend the Trump administration's handling of the crisis led to thousands of avoidable deaths. "Everything about how it's been managed has been infused with incompetence and dishonesty, and we're paying a heavy price," he said.
The 400,000-death toll, reported Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida. It's nearly equal to the number of American lives lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.
With more than 4,000 deaths recorded on some recent days — the most since the pandemic began — the toll by week's end will probably surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II.
"We need to follow the science and the 400,000th death is shameful," said Cliff Daniels, chief strategy officer for Methodist Hospital of Southern California, near Los Angeles. With its morgue full, the hospital has parked a refrigerated truck outside to hold the bodies of COVID-19 victims until funeral homes can retrieve them.
"It's so incredibly, unimaginably sad that so many people have died that could have been avoided," he said.
The U.S. accounts for nearly 1 of every 5 virus deaths reported worldwide, far more than any other country despite its great wealth and medical resources.
The coronavirus would almost certainly have posed a grave crisis for any president given its rapid spread and power to kill, experts on public health and government said.
But Trump seemed to invest as much in battling public perceptions as he did in fighting the virus itself, repeatedly downplaying the threat and rejecting scientific expertise while fanning conflicts ignited by the outbreak.
As president he was singularly positioned to counsel Americans. Instead, he used his pulpit to spout theories — refuted by doctors — that taking unproven medicines or even injecting household disinfectant might save people from the virus.
The White House defended the administration this week.
"We grieve every single life lost to this pandemic, and thanks to the president's leadership, Operation Warp Speed has led to the development of multiple safe and effective vaccines in record time, something many said would never happen," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.
With deaths spiraling in the New York City area last spring, Trump declared "war" on the virus. But he was slow to invoke the Defense Production Act to secure desperately needed medical equipment. Then he sought to avoid responsibility for shortfalls, saying that the federal government was "merely a backup" for governors and legislatures.
"I think it is the first time in history that a president has declared a war and we have experienced a true national crisis and then dumped responsibility for it on the states," said Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care policy think tank.
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to issue guidelines for reopening in May, Trump administration officials held them up and watered them down. As the months passed, Trump claimed he was smarter than the scientists and belittled experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top authority on infectious diseases.
"Why would you bench the CDC, the greatest fighting force of infectious disease in the world? Why would you call Tony Fauci a disaster?" asked Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan. "It just doesn't make sense."
As governors came under pressure to reopen state economies, Trump pushed them to move faster, asserting falsely that the virus was fading. "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" he tweeted in April as angry protesters gathered at the state Capitol to oppose the Democratic governor's stay-at-home restrictions. "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!"
In Republican-led states like Arizona that allowed businesses to reopen, hospitals and morgues filled with virus victims.
"It led to the tragically sharp partisan divide we've seen in the country on COVID, and that has fundamental implications for where we are now, because it means the Biden administration can't start over," Altman said. "They can't put the genie back in the bottle."
In early October, when Trump himself contracted COVID-19, he ignored safety protocols, ordering up a motorcade so he could wave to supporters outside his hospital. Once released, he appeared on the White House balcony to take off his mask for the cameras, making light of health officials' pleas for people to cover their faces.
"We're rounding the corner," Trump said of the battle with the virus during a debate with Joe Biden in late October. "It's going away."
It isn't. U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000 in late May, then tripled by mid-December. Experts at the University of Washington project deaths will reach nearly 567,000 by May 1.
More than 120,000 patients with the virus are in the hospital in the U.S., according to the COVID Tracking Project, twice the number who filled wards during previous peaks. On a single day last week, the U.S. recorded more than 4,400 deaths.
While vaccine research funded by the administration as part of Warp Speed has proved successful, the campaign trumpeted by the White House to rapidly distribute and administer millions of shots has fallen well short of the early goals officials set.
"Young people are dying, young people who have their whole lives ahead of them," said Mawata Kamara, a nurse at California's San Leandro Hospital who is furious over the surging COVID-19 cases that have overwhelmed health care workers. "We could have done so much more."
Many voters considered the federal government's response to the pandemic a key factor in their vote: 39% said it was the single most important factor, and they overwhelmingly backed Biden over Trump, according to AP VoteCast.
But millions of others stood with him.
"Here you have a pandemic," said Eric Dezenhall, a Washington crisis management consultant, "yet you have a massive percent of the population that doesn't believe it exists."
