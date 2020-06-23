The daily number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths rose in Michigan on Tuesday for the second straight day.
The state health department reported 221 new cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, up from 179 new cases and seven deaths on Monday, and up from 146 new cases and three deaths on Sunday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 68,197, with 61,630 confirmed and 6,567 probable. The state's death toll is now 6,109.
Ottawa County has a cumulative total case count of 983, with 51 deaths, the county health department reported Monday. The health department will host its weekly Facebook Live update at 4:30 this afternoon.
Muskegon County has a total case count of 790, up by four from Monday, and 49 deaths, the state health department reported Tuesday.
The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide
BERLIN (AP) — Renewed lockdown measures in a German region where hundreds of coronavirus cases sprung up at a slaughterhouse and news that the world's top-ranked tennis player has also been infected provided a stark reminder to Europeans on Tuesday that the pandemic is far from gone.
Meanwhile, Britain, which has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe, pressed on with its easing of the lockdown by confirming that restaurants, bars, hair salons and cinemas can reopen July 4.
By contrast, Germany was reimposing some lockdown restrictions in North Rhine-Westphalia state after more than 1,550 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands more workers and family members were put into quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
On Tuesday, North Rhine-Westphalia Gov. Armin Laschet said people in Guetersloh and parts of a neighboring county will now face the same restrictions that Germany saw in March and April, including curbs on social gatherings and bar closures.
"The purpose is to calm the situation, to expand testing to establish whether or not the virus has spread beyond the employees of Toennies," Laschet said.
Laschet expressed frustration at the company's handling of the outbreak, saying authorities had to order Toennies to release the names of its employees.
"The readiness to cooperate could have been greater," he said.
Union officials have blamed poor working and living conditions that migrant workers faced under a loosely regulated sub-contractor.
Word of Novak Djokovic's infection again illustrated that there's little room for complacency in doing what's necessary to beat back the disease. The world's number one tennis player, said he and his wife contracted the coronavirus after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing.
The announcement by Djokovic who stands third in men's tennis history with 17 Grand Slam titles has put into question the wisdom of a full-fledged return of tennis, including the U.S. Open in August.
The Serb tennis star is the fourth player to test positive for the illness after participating in the matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with," Djokovic said in a statement released Tuesday.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a major rollback of lockdown measures that will let millions in England back into pubs, cinemas, churches and hair salons starting July 4. The move came amid strong pressure from businesses to ease social distancing rules.
Although gyms, pools, spas and tattoo parlors will remain shut, Johnson told lawmakers that "our long national hibernation" was coming to an end.
Pubs and restaurants wanted the government to cut its social distancing requirements in half to 1 meter (3 feet) between people indoors, and said many businesses wouldn't be able to survive without the change.
But some scientists worried the move is too hasty, especially since measures like a track-and-trace system to stamp out any outbreaks isn't yet in place.
"This is far too premature," said David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government. "To come out of (lockdown) too early is extremely risky."
The World Health Organization says the pandemic is still in its ascendancy.
"The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries," said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief.
South Africa braced for an anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases by opening a large field hospital with 3,300 beds in a converted car manufacturing plant.
The field hospital has been constructed in the city of East London in the Eastern Cape province, one of the country's centers of the disease. South Africa has now reported a total of 101,590 coronavirus cases, including 1,991 deaths.
India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and some states Tuesday were considering fresh lockdown measures to try to halt the spread of the virus among the country's 1.3 billion people. The government had lifted a nationwide lockdown to restart the ailing economy and give hope to millions of hungry, unemployed day laborers.
India's huge virus caseload is highlighting the country's unequal society, where private hospitals cater to the rich and public hospitals are so overwhelmed that many people fear to enter them.
In Pakistan, the government is determined to buoy the frail economy by opening up the country even if overcrowded hospitals are turning away patients. New cases have also been rising steeply in Mexico, Colombia and Indonesia.
Concerns over the spread of the virus prompted Saudi Arabia's unprecedented decision to limit the number of people performing the hajj pilgrimage this year to only a few thousand. The pilgrimage usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world.
Saudi Arabia has one of the highest infection rates in the Middle East, with more than 161,000 confirmed cases so far, including 1,307 deaths.
In the U.S., rapid increases in cases across the South and West are raising fears that progress against the virus is slipping away.
The United States has the most infections and deaths by far in the world, with 2.3 million cases and over 120,000 confirmed virus-related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, was testifying before a House committee just days after President Donald Trump told an Oklahoma rally that he had asked officials to slow down testing because too many positive cases were turning up. Trump's office later claimed he was joking.
Worldwide, more than 9 million people have been infected and more than 472,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Experts say the true numbers are much higher because of limited testing and cases in which patients had no symptoms.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it took more than three months for the world to see 1 million confirmed infections but just eight days to see the most recent 1 million cases.
"The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself. It's the lack of global solidarity and global leadership," he said.
Michigan Republicans propose $1.3B plan to help K-12 schools reopen
LANSING (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday proposed a $1.3 billion plan to help K-12 schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, saying districts should have flexibility to start when they want and to offer remote instruction as an alternative if necessary.
The one-time funding, including an $800 per-pupil increase to address new costs related to COVID-19, would come from $3 billion in federal relief. Teachers would get a $500 bonus.
Uncertainty remains because the state's school aid fund is $1.2 billion smaller than expected this fiscal year and $1.1 billion short next budget year due to tax declines from the monthslong lockdown. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing Congress for flexibility to use bailout money to fill the holes and for an additional round of funding.
But Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said GOP lawmakers put a proposal on the table now because superintendents and principals "need clarity sooner rather than later." Their fiscal year starts next week.
While schools typically begin in late August or early September, some with year-round calendars start earlier. The governor previously issued an order giving schools flexibility to resume before the day after Labor Day without needing a state waiver.
The Republican plan calls for redefining "attendance" to allow for online learning without reducing schools' funding and cutting the number of snow day allowances from six to two so remote instruction occurs instead. Districts would work with local health departments on safety requirements for schools, sports and extracurricular activities. They also would do initial benchmark testing to assess if students need additional attention.
Rep. Pamela Hornberger, who chairs the House Education Committee, said the funding would provide immediate "stability" until legislators can further assess the coronavirus' budget impact and plan future K-12 funding.
"Nobody knows what the fall is going to look like. But we are committed to getting our kids back in the fall," said Sen. Lana Theis, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee. "That's going to look different district to district. ... If you're in Marquette, that's going to look very different than what school would probably look like in Grand Rapids or Detroit. Our schools need the flexibility that they don't currently have in that environment to be able to provide an education."
Schools were closed in March due to COVID-19 and later finished the academic year with remote instruction that in many cases was minimal. Whitmer is expected next week to issue an order outlining minimum safety standards for schools she hopes can reopen for in-person instruction as long as cases do not surge again.
