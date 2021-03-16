The state health department reported 2,048 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 27 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 612,628, with 15,810 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 39 new cases of the virus and two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
With Monday's new case count revised upward from 23 to 49 on Tuesday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 23,008, with 21,640 recovered and 353 deaths.
Muskegon County added 12 new confirmed cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 10,729, with 307 deaths.
Free testing site open in Coopersville today
COOPERSVILLE — A free community testing site for COVID-19 is open until 7 p.m. today (Tuesday, March 16) at the Coopersville United Methodist Church, 105 68th Ave. N.
It will be open again on Tuesday, March 30, from 2-7 p.m.
Testing results are typically available within 2-4 days.
Diagnostic testing is available to anyone of any age (parental consent required for minors) with or without symptoms.
No appointment, doctor's order or insurance are needed. Bring a form of ID and wear a face covering.
