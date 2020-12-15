The state health department reported Tuesday that were 4,730 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 183 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan.
Tuesday's death toll includes 71 who were identified through a review of Vital Records.
Michigan's total number of confirmed cases is now 442,715, with 10,935 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department on Tuesday reported 49 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus and one more death related to COVID-19. The latest death attributed to the disease is an 83-year-old woman who died Dec. 12, the health department said.
Ottawa County's total confirmed case count is now 16,920, with 10,129 recovered and 211 deaths.
Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases
(AP) — After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts.
States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen decreases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks. All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.
With winter weather driving people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily, there's no guarantee the improving dynamic can be maintained, doctors and public health officials say.
"We have a vaccine rolling out, but that doesn't change the overall picture," Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security told the Omaha World-Herald. "Things could still turn south pretty easily."
But he and others are encouraged by the figures. In Iowa, for example, the number of new virus cases reported daily has declined over the past two weeks from nearly 1,800 to about 1,250. In Nebraska, it has gone from about 1,800 a day to a little under 1,300.
"I am fingers crossed right now," said Dr. Stacey Marlow, an emergency room physician at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. The COVID patients that I am seeing are very, very sick. But there are ... less of them."
Deaths from the virus in Iowa have continued to rise sharply, to an average of 79 a day, up from 28 two weeks ago.
The hope, of course, is that the drop in infections will translate into a decline in deaths, but that could take a few weeks. Many of those now dying of COVID-19 may have been infected weeks ago.
Nationwide, the death toll has topped 300,000, with more than 16 million confirmed infections. On average, the U.S. is seeing about 2,400 deaths and over 215,000 new cases per day. An influential model from the University of Washington says deaths could total 502,000 by April 1, even with a vaccine.
Lawler said more Nebraska residents appear to be following warnings to limit dining out and wear masks in public. It helps that a number of Nebraska cities recently passed mask mandates, he said.
But he said it's important for Nebraskans to remain vigilant about maintaining social distancing as they wait for vaccines to become widely available in the spring.
In a call with governors this week, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx said the progress in Midwestern states is being offset by a "deteriorating situation" on both coasts.
Nationwide, the number of people in the hospital with the virus has hit an all-time high of more than 110,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
In California, for example, the supply of beds in intensive care units is dwindling as new cases average more than 30,000 a day.
"We have reached case counts that exceed all previous records," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County public health director. "It is imperative that each individual take action now and stay home. We are reaching a point where we can see on the horizon our health care system being overrun."
In New York City, officials halted indoor dining at restaurants Monday as the number of infections continued to climb. State and city officials have warned that a broader shutdown might be necessary if things keep getting worse.
"We cannot let this virus keep growing, especially at a moment where we are finally getting the vaccine and can turn the corner," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
About 370 coronavirus patients were in intensive care in the city this week, triple the number of a month ago, but a fraction of the more than 3,100 patients who filled ICUs in April.
In New Jersey, a rise in new cases from about 4,000 a day at the end of November to an average of 4,900 has raised concerns among officials and health providers. But the dynamic is very different from the crisis of last spring.
"People do still continue to die from the disease but certainly not in the kinds of numbers that we were seeing back then," said Dr. John Bonamo, chief medical and quality officer at RWJ Barnabas Health, a large hospital operator in the state.
Whitmer cites progress checking virus; no Thanksgiving surge
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration reported progress Tuesday in the fight against the coronavirus, saying new cases continue to decline and Michigan has seen no spike related to Thanksgiving travel.
Officials warned, though, that the case rate remains high.
Whitmer said "hope is on the horizon" now that a vaccine is being distributed. The Democrat again urged the Republican-led Legislature to approve $100 million in relief for businesses and workers before adjourning in coming days. Talks continue.
A state health department order has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed entertainment venues to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with infected patients. The restrictions could be extended beyond Sunday.
"The good news is that we are making progress. It is working," the governor said of the order.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said case rates, hospitalizations and positivity percentages are trending downward.
"We are cautiously optimistic that there was not a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases," she said. "That means many Michiganders did their part in keeping the spread of the virus down over the Thanksgiving holiday."
She cautioned that case rates are "alarmingly high" and the percent of positive tests is four times higher than in early September. "Now is now the time to let our guard down," she said.
MDHHS asks Michiganders to 'Mask Up, Mask Right'
LANSING (MDHHS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching an initiative to not only get Michiganders to mask up, but to mask right.
“The science is now settled: Masks protect others from COVID — and they protect the wearer,” said Robert Gordon, the state health department's director. “It’s important to wear the right mask and wear it the right way. We want all Michiganders to Mask Up, Mask Right as we continue to battle the virus in our state.”
Masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, medical-grade disposable masks or approved KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the approved mask correctly and having it secured over the nose and face and tightly fitting without gaps.
CDC has recommended the use of masks to protect the community by reducing emission of the virus and to protect the wearer by reducing inhalation. CDC cites a number of studies showing that masks have been effective. For example, one study showed that use of masks onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt was associated with a 70 percent reduced risk of COVID; another showed that, in a contact tracing investigation, those who reported wearing masks had a 70 percent lower risk of infection than those who did not. Published research by Beaumont Hospital in Southeast Michigan also showed that mask wearing was associated with lower levels of infection by COVID and, among those infected, lower levels of symptoms.
Bandanas, gaiters and face shields without masks do not provide adequate protection for the wearer or others and are not recommended.
“The delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan means there will be an end to this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to all Michiganders. Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks correctly, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands.”
Residents in need of masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state, which includes most MDHHS local offices and Community Action Agencies. Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.
