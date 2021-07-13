The state health department reported 650 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 31 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's report includes cases and deaths reported to the health department since its last report on July 9, so Tuesday's new case count averages at about 162 per day over the four-day period.
Michigan's pandemic confirmed case count is now 896,717, with 19,832 deaths since March 2020.
The Ottawa County health department on Monday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report July 8. That equates to an average of four new cases per day over the past four days.
Ottawa County presently only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.
As of Monday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 33,006, with 32,436 recovered and 432 deaths.
Muskegon County added 18 new confirmed cases and no deaths related to COVID-19 since July 9, the state health department reported Tuesday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,351, with 370 deaths.
