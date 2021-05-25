The state health department reported 739 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 66 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 885,319, with 19,019 deaths.
Nearly half (31) of the deaths reported in Michigan on Tuesday were identified through a review of vital records.
The Ottawa County health department reported nine new cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,569, with nearly 30,000 recovered and a death toll of 411. The county's seven-day average number of new cases has fallen to less than 40 per day.
Muskegon County added 37 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 15,988, with 353 deaths.
Michigan Senate: No COVID vaccine mandate for minors
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Michigan Republicans on Tuesday advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18 and were poised to also vote to ban governments from mandating vaccine passports.
Neither concept is under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers said they want to be proactive.
"While they might not be mandating something, they're certainly creating a scenario where mandates are being pushed. I just wanted to ensure that that wasn't going to happen in this space. Parents should be allowed to make the decision on this," Sen. Lana Theis, of Brighton, said of her legislation that would prevent the use of a state or local emergency order to require coronavirus vaccines for minors. It won Senate approval on a 20-16 party-line vote.
Democrats called the bill needless and noted that if the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the list of immunizations children need to attend school, the state allows for exemptions.
"A parent can opt out of having their children vaccinated for medical reasons, for religious reasons or for philosophical reasons. To prohibit a requirement for something for which there is no precedent of a requirement nor any proposal to create such a requirement is simply unnecessary," said Sen. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids. "This bill is simply another solution in search of a problem."
The GOP-led House planned to pass legislation that would bar governments from issuing a COVID-19 vaccine passport, requiring proof of vaccination to access a public service or imposing a penalty based on vaccination status.
Both bills would need to clear the other chamber before heading to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has said state officials are not looking to mandate coronavirus vaccinations. About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.
Moderna says its COVID shot works in kids as young as 12
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.
With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.
Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.
The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds. Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.
There were no COVID-19 diagnoses in those given two doses of the Moderna vaccine compared with four cases among kids given dummy shots. In a press release, the company also said the vaccine appeared 93% effective two weeks after the first dose.
While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they represent about 14% of the nation's coronavirus cases. At least 316 have died in the U.S. alone, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
With plenty of vaccine supply in the U.S., younger teens flocked to get Pfizer's shot in the days after FDA opened it to them, part of a push to get as many kids vaccinated as possible before the next school year.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from age 11 down to 6-month-old babies. This testing is more complex: Teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children. Experts hope to see some results in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.