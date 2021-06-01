The state health department reported 862 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's report is the state's first since Saturday, when 445 new cases were reported. So, Tuesday's report includes data from three days, and the average number of new cases is about 287 per day.
It pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 888,581, with 19,176 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported six new cases of the virus on Tuesday, and a total of 30 over the three-day holiday weekend. There were no reports of new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county since Friday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 32,715, with 30,826 recovered and a death toll of 415. The county's seven-day average number of new cases is 19 per day.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases as of Tuesday is 16,120, with 355 deaths.
Virus rules eased outdoors in Michigan
LANSING (AP) — Michigan crossed a threshold in the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday with a lifting of certain restrictions at outdoor events and inside bars and restaurants.
Masks no longer are required outdoors, and capacity limits are extinguished at outdoor sports events and concerts.
Restaurants and bars can operate indoors at 50 percent capacity and can stay open past 11 p.m. There's no limit on the number of people at one table. Full capacity returns on July 1.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the changes on May 20 as new coronavirus cases were slowing down and more Michigan residents were getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.