The state health department reported 91 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 893,582, with 19,662 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department now only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. In its last report on Monday, the county health department said Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 32,893, with 32,115 recovered and a death toll of 428.
Muskegon County added three confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,254, with 370 deaths.
Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration scaled back COVID-19 workplace safety rules Tuesday, keeping mask and other requirements only in health care settings.
The change coincided with the lifting of broad indoor capacity restrictions and face covering mandates that had been in place for 15 months.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new emergency rules align with federal regulations that aim to protect health workers most likely to have contact with infected people. The rules cover employees in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and outpatient settings; emergency responders; and home health aides.
Workers must wear masks at work, with exceptions. Fully vaccinated employees, for instance, are exempt from masking, distancing and barrier requirements in areas where it is unlikely others with coronavirus infections are present.
Michigan employers no longer must have written COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, and conduct daily entry self-screening protocols for all entering employees and contractors. They also do not have to require unvaccinated workers to wear face coverings when they cannot consistently maintain 6 feet of separation.
MIOSHA said dialing back the rules lets employers use their best judgment on mask and other requirements. But it strongly encouraged non-health care workplaces to still follow federal safety guidance.
