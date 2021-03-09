The state health department reported 954 new cases and 27 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 598,968, with 15,699 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported just eight new cases of the virus but four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 22,628, with 21,366 recovered and 350 deaths.
Muskegon County added 18 new confirmed cases and no new new deaths on Tuesday, the state health department said. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 10,625, with 306 deaths.
Whitmer signs $2.5B in virus relief, vetoes other aid
By David Eggert/Associated Press
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2.5 billion in COVID-19 relief spending Tuesday while vetoing $650 million after Michigan Republicans did not negotiate with her and tied other aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration's authority to order pandemic restrictions.
It's the latest move in a long-running dispute between the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor over her pandemic response. As expected, Whitmer vetoed a bill that would have ceded the state health department's power to close schools and prohibit sports to local health departments, allowing them to act only if certain metrics were met.
Republicans had linked about $840 million in federal K-12 funding to the measure. The fate of that was not immediately clear because the governor's office and the attorney general were conducting a legal review. Whitmer vetoed $87 million in proposed federal funding for private schools and $10 million in federal dollars for parents whose children enroll in summer school until a deal is reached.
She also nixed $405 million in state-funded grants to businesses and a $150 million deposit into the state's unemployment fund.
Budget director Dave Massaron told The Associated Press that the administration wants to give additional aid to pandemic-damaged businesses but that the GOP's proposed property tax relief program was poorly written.
Whitmer said the legislation left more than $2 billion in federal money unallocated.
"As Michigan goes all-out to finally beat back this awful pandemic and turn the page to recovery, we need every last dollar to work for us before the Legislature takes its spring break," she wrote to lawmakers. "I look forward to teaming up to make that happen, and that's why I've asked my budget director to convene a meeting to start negotiations as soon as possible."
She did OK funding, however, for vaccine distribution, testing, rental assistance and a 15 percent boost in food assistance benefits. A $2 hourly wage hike for direct care workers, which expired Feb. 28, will rise to $2.25 and be extended through September.
Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan
By David Eggert/Associated Press
LANSING — The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County.
The B.1.351 strain, first detected in South Africa in December, is believed to be more infectious and is now in at least 20 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shares some mutations with B.1.1.7, a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain late last year and was found in Michigan in January. It is in 47 states.
The state health department said late Monday that an investigation was underway to determine the boy's close contacts and if there are additional associated cases. Officials said there is no indication that the variant discovered in South Africa is more deadly or causes more severe illness. But higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths should new variants spread widely.
"We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, said in a statement. "We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn."
Vaccines appear to be working against coronavirus mutations, though there are concerns that they are less effective against the strain that was originally identified in South Africa.
The announcement came as the state began vaccinating a new group this week — roughly 816,000 people age 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions. As of Sunday, about 21 percent of Michigan's 16-plus population had gotten at least one dose.
The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5 percent, up from 3.5 percent two weeks ago, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The seven-day daily case average is 1,503, an increase from 1,045 but well below the peak of more than 7,000 in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.