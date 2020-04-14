The Michigan health department's daily report of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Tuesday is a little grimmer than Monday, when the governor said state officials were "cautiously optimistic" that the outbreak curve was showing signs of flattening.
The state reported 166 new deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan on Tuesday. That brings the state's cumulative total number of deaths from the virus to 1,768.
There were 1,366 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 27,001.
The number of confirmed cases in Ottawa County was 67, down two from Monday's report from the state health department.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers this note on its cumulative counts: "This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported a total of 71 confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 68 on Monday.
The number of deaths related to the virus in Ottawa County stood at two in Tuesday's reports.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Muskegon County jumped from 68 on Monday to 85 on Tuesday, with one new death reported. There have now been five deaths related to the virus in Muskegon County.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
Setting the stage for a possible power struggle with President Donald Trump, governors around the U.S. began collaborating on plans Tuesday to reopen their economies in what is likely to be a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the new coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.
"We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.
In parts of Europe where infections and deaths have begun stabilizing, the process was already underway. Certain businesses and industries have been allowed to reopen in a calibrated effort by politicians to balance public health against their countries' economic well-being.
What's happening today:
Michigan will offer cash-strapped bars and restaurants relief by buying back their liquor inventory during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order authorizing the program in a flurry of moves late Monday.
She also delayed the expiration of valid driver's licenses and state ID cards to June 30. And she extended a measure to keep intact a prohibition against dine-in service at restaurants and to continue the closure of many places of public accommodation through April 30 — when her stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.
Michigan's 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees will have until Friday to request that the Liquor Control Commission buy back spirits purchased before March 16. Participating businesses are expected to keep their bottles for now to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading. Licensees will be able to buy the liquor again for at least 90 days after the states of emergency and disaster end. Whitmer said the program will help bars and restaurants "weather the storm through this challenging time in our history."
— Henry Ford Health System reported 655 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals in southeastern Michigan, a slight rise from Monday. More than 1,200 people have been discharged in the last 30 days.
— Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan got a batch of bad masks from the federal stockpile of protective gear. About 2,000 ear-loop-style masks were distributed last week but they had “durability issues,” spokeswoman Mary Masson said. She didn't elaborate. The balance of the 22,000-mask shipment won't be used. Michigan Medicine has more than 200 COVID-19 patients.
— Oakland County, Michigan's second-largest, said workers at businesses deemed essential will be required to wear face coverings. The policy won’t be enforced until April 27 so businesses can acquire the protection. The order applies to grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses with close contact with the public. Oakland County residents make up 20 percent of Michigan's coronavirus cases.
— Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan closed key access points, including trails, picnic areas, parking and boat launches. "With 71,000 acres and 64 miles of beach, there is a lot that remains open," said Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent.
— India's prime minister extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time as the caseload crossed 10,000. India's 1.3 billion people were ordered to largely stay inside until May 3, but some restrictions away from infection hot spots would be eased on April 20 to help poor people dependent upon daily wages.
— The coronavirus is spreading in jails and detention centers, with more than 70 detainees in 12 states infected and hundreds of others under quarantine. Migrants say they need more masks, cleaning supplies and space for social distancing. The government says it's reducing the number of detainees to slow the spread of the virus.
— Even as both face the same invisible enemy in the coronavirus pandemic, Iran and the United States remain locked in retaliatory pressure campaigns that now view the outbreak as just the latest battleground.
— The $2.2 trillion federal rescue package could fail to deliver badly needed financial aid to thousands of smaller cities and counties where a majority of Americans live, according to documents and interviews with local officials. The coronavirus outbreak has blown holes in the budgets of communities as the costs of battling the outbreak skyrocket and critical sources of revenue like sales and income taxes plummet.
— Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his health minister are in open conflict over the country's coronavirus response, leading many to worry that the far-right leader could soon fire the official who has played a major role in containing the outbreak. The public battle between a president notorious for his polarizing remarks and the more measured doctor has reminded many of a similar tug of war taking place in the United States, between President Donald Trump and his chief virus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It has also raised concerns that efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in Latin America's largest country could veer off track.
— China has been criticized in the West for its early mishandling of the health crisis due to politically motivated foot-dragging. Now it is seeking to change perceptions through what has been dubbed "mask diplomacy." That's a combination of soft power policy, political messaging and aid shipments designed to portray Beijing as a generous and efficient ally. That message has found fertile ground in places like Serbia and Hungary, whose leaders nurture close ties with Beijing and Moscow.
One number:
— 3: The International Monetary Fund said it expects the global economy to shrink 3 percent this year — far worse than its 0.1 percent dip in the Great Recession year of 2009 — before rebounding in 2021 with 5.8 percent growth. It acknowledges, though, that prospects for a rebound next year are clouded by uncertainty.
