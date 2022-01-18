The Ottawa County health department said Tuesday that the seven-day average number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county is 515.7.
That's down from Monday, when the seven-day average jumped to 540 per day, up from 442 per day reported Jan. 14. It was 233 per day two weeks ago.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported that there have been 64,678 cases of the virus and 685 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That's 2,329 more cases and two additional deaths than what was reported Jan. 14.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
The Michigan health department did not make its thrice-weekly COVID-19 update on Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday holiday. Its next report is expected Wednesday afternoon.
On Friday, the state health department said Michigan's pandemic total of confirmed cases of the virus was 1,746,707, with 28,479 deaths related to COVID-19.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus was 33,409, with 536 deaths related to COVID-19, the state health department said Friday.
Ottawa County jury trials on pause until February
In consultation with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the 20th Judicial Circuit Court and Ottawa County Probate Court will pause summoning the public to the courthouses to serve as jurors.
The courts intend to resume jury trials on Feb. 1. All jury trials scheduled before that date will be adjourned and new dates will be set.
White House soft-launches COVID test request website
By ZEKE MILLER / Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.
The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service. People can order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in "beta testing" and operating at a "limited capacity" ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, Psaki said.
There were isolated reports Tuesday afternoon of issues relating to the website's address verification tool erroneously enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was.
At points Tuesday more than 750,000 people were accessing the website at the same time, according to public government tracking data, but it was not immediately known how many orders were placed.
She added that the administration was anticipating a "bug or two," but had IT experts from across the government working to get the site ready.
Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.
But Americans shouldn't expect a rapid turnaround on the orders and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.
The White House said "tests will typically ship within 7- 12 days of ordering" through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.
Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests, and shortages of at-home test kits have shown signs of easing as more supply has hit the market.
Since Saturday, private insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.