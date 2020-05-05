The state health department says the number of deaths in Michigan related to the COVID-19 outbreak is now 4,179, with 44 additional deaths reported Tuesday.
Tuesday's number reflects eight deaths as the result of the most recent review of Vital Records and testing data.
Tuesday's daily confirmed case count of 447 brings the state's total number of cases to 44,397.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Ottawa County has a total of 295 cases and 12 deaths. The county health department reported the numbers Monday night as 321 cases, with 81 recovered and 10 percent hospitalized, and 16 deaths.
On its website, the Ottawa County health department explains the number discrepancy: "Case counts may differ from those reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services if cases get reassigned to or from different jurisdictions. All cases represent the sum of all laboratory confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 ever reported to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health."
According to the county health data, there are 23 confirmed cases in the Grand Haven-area 49417 ZIP code and 14 cases in the Spring Lake-area 49456 ZIP code.
The state said Tuesday that Muskegon County now has 318 cases and 18 deaths, up one death since late last week.
— Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in containing the scourge. China marked its third week with no new virus deaths.
— In the U.S., some states took steps to lift lockdown restrictions that have put millions out of work and upended the global economy, although thousands of new U.S. infections and deaths have been reported daily.
— America's least-populated states are scoring big when it comes to getting federal aid. Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming got an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion that was supposed to address coronavirus-related expenses. When measured by the number of positive COVID-19 tests, Alaska got nearly $3.4 million per test, according to an Associated Press analysis. New York, the hardest-hit state, received about $24,000 per positive test.
— President Donald Trump is going back on the road, visiting Arizona to see a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks, after rarely leaving Washington during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he'll also go to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display. "Everybody traveling has been tested," Trump said when asked if his aides would be at risk.
— New York state is now reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it has protected vulnerable residents.
— Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line. Fiat Chrysler said it plans to start reopening factories May 18, though that depends on an easing of government restrictions. The United Auto Workers union appears to be on board.
— People in about 50 Michigan communities have been voting today, participating in largely mail-based local elections that might be a blueprint for the presidential battleground state in November. In a first, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office automatically sent absentee ballot applications to all 740,000 registered voters in those municipalities — about 10 percent of the electorate — to discourage in-person voting in a state where more than 4,000 people have died from coronavirus complications. Turnout was expected to be more than twice what is typical for May elections. Voters were deciding school tax, bonding and other proposals.
— A Flint woman was formally charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. Sharmel Teague, 45, was arraigned via video in district court, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. Teague; her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday's killing of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint. Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and were believed to be on the run, prosecutor David Leyton said.
— A Detroit hospital under scrutiny for its treatment of the dead and dying during the coronavirus pandemic has been found in compliance of rules related to staffing and infection control, a state agency said. A spokesman for Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in an email Monday to The Detroit News that that no citations were issued against Sinai-Grace in northwest Detroit. The state began looking into Sinai-Grace after the newspaper reported April 9 that people hospitalized with COVID-19 were dying in its hallways and nurses couldn't find body bags or places to put the deceased. CNN released photos that appeared to show bodies in vacant hospital rooms and in refrigerated trucks in the parking lot.
— Gov. Whitmer announced Monday that the state spent roughly $3.3 million buying back liquor from 657 bars and restaurants that sought the financial lifeline. They will be able to buy the liquor again for at least 90 days after the emergency ends.
Attorney general confirms executive orders are enforceable
LANSING — The Michigan Legislature’s failure to pass an extension of the state of emergency and disaster declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer caused confusion and frustration among law enforcement officials throughout the state.
Many of those law enforcement officials — along with members of the public — contacted the Department of Attorney General asking whether the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order (2020-70) and places of public accommodation order (2020-69) are still enforceable.
After reviewing the issue, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a letter of guidance on Tuesday to local law enforcement officials across the state. In her letter, Nessel finds the two orders to be valid under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act and asks local law enforcement agencies to continue their enforcement efforts.
Recognizing the important work done by these local officials, Nessel noted that “COVID-19 has created a public health crisis of unprecedented gravity in our lifetime. To date, the most effective means to contain an infectious pandemic is to keep people away from each other. In promulgating Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70, the Governor has done just that by placing restrictions on certain activities to limit social interactions. The absence of these restrictions would open gateways for the virus to reach every family and social network in every part of the State.”
To view Nessel’s letter to law enforcement, visit the Department’s webpage.
