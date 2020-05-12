The state reported 469 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, and 90 additional deaths.
Tuesday's death count includes 19 that are the result of a review of Vital Records and death certificate data conducted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff three times each week. Records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
There have now been 4,674 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan and 48,021 cumulative cases of the virus.
The median age of deaths in Michigan is 76 years. The deaths break down to 53 percent male and 47 female, with 41 percent of the total ages 80 and older.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Monday that the county has had 24 virus-related deaths — the latest being is a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. A family member said the 83-year-old man died at a Grand Haven care facility.
Ottawa County's case count is 471, with 129 considered recovered and 9 percent remain hospitalized.
Muskegon County's case count rose to 401 on Tuesday, according to the state health department, with the number of deaths holding steady at 20.
Fauci warns of 'suffering and death' if US reopens too soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned bluntly Tuesday of "really serious" consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if state and local officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly, even as President Donald Trump pushes them to act to right a free-falling economy.
Fauci's testimony before a Senate committee came as more than two dozen states have begun to lift their lockdowns as a first step toward economic recovery.
Underscoring the seriousness of the pandemic that has reached Congress and the White House, Fauci and other experts testified by video from their homes. Sen. Lamar Alexander chaired the hearing by video from the study in his cabin in Tennessee, though several members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee did attend at the Capitol.
Fauci and other health officials stressed that pandemic danger persists, even as testing increases and work toward a vaccine and a treatment continues. More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the senators.
"There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear," Fauci said.
And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, "my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," he said. "The consequences could be really serious."
In fact, he said opening too soon "could turn the clock back," and that not only would cause "some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery."
Fauci was among the health experts testifying Tuesday to the Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus's spread.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the committee, said as the hearing opened that "what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough."
Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 287,000 — more than 80,000 in U.S. alone. Asked if the U.S. mortality count was correct, Fauci said, "the number is likely higher. I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it's higher."
Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, testified via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.
With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.
A recent Associated Press review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions — a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.
Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.
Eyeing the November elections, Trump has been eager to restart the economy, urging on protesters who oppose their state governors' stay-at-home orders and expressing his own confidence that the coronavrius will fade away as summer advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.
Separately, one expert from the World Health Organization has already warned that some countries are "driving blind" into reopening their economies without having strong systems to track new outbreaks. And three countries that do have robust tracing systems — South Korea, Germany and China — have already seen new outbreaks after lockdown rules were relaxed.
U.S. contact tracing remains a patchwork of approaches and readiness levels. States are hiring contact tracers but experts say tens of thousands will be needed across the country.
Whitmer says goal is to test 450,000 Michigan residents for virus in May
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she wants 450,000 Michiganders to be tested for the coronavirus this month, an average of nearly 15,000 a day, a critical goal because she said social-distancing cannot go on indefinitely until a vaccine is developed.
Testing is on the rise. Tests first surpassed 10,000 in a day less than two weeks ago and stayed above that mark in eight of the next 10 days through Saturday. Tricia Foster, the state's chief operating officer, said the target is 30,000 tests per day in June and beyond — 2 percent of the population on a weekly basis.
"Until there is a vaccine, social distancing is really the best and only tool that we have to prevent spread. But we know that that can't be tolerated in perpetuity," Whitmer told reporters. "Accordingly, widespread testing is critical. Tracing and safety protocols are essential."
Also Monday, the state said there were signs Michigan may have children with a mysterious illness possibly associated with COVID-19. Symptoms are similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare multi-system inflammatory disease in children. Signs to look for include a fever, rash, red eyes or red lips. Two young children and a teenager died recently in New York state.
"This is a situation that we will watch very closely here in Michigan. But it also really illustrates that we are still learning more about COVID-19, and we must remain vigilant as we seek to contain it," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.
The federal government is helping the state aim for 30,000 daily coronavirus tests, Foster said. An initial shipment of swabs and other supplies arrived Monday.
As testing increases, its availability may broaden to additional vulnerable populations, those returning to work and contacts of people who test positive. Prisons, jails, long-term care facilities and veterans homes currently are among places where people are being tested by National Guard medics. Michigan ranks 18th-highest among states on the number of tests per 1,000 residents, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by the COVID Tracking Project.
The state will partner with local health departments to hire up to 1,000 people to trace and reach those who may have come into contact with infected individuals. That is in addition to thousands of volunteer tracers who will supplement tracing being done by more than 300 county health workers and 100 state employees.
"Aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation will be the only way we will get ahead of this disease," Khaldun said.
Manufacturing plants that were forced to close due to the pandemic and the governor's stay-at-home order were able to start reopening Monday. The measure is in effect until May 28 but is expected to last longer in some form as Whitmer gradually lets additional economic sectors restart.
Whitmer said there is "a chance" that different regions of the state may be allowed to proceed more quickly than others, depending on hospital capacity in those areas. The virus, though, "is still a threat" and present in 79 of 83 counties.
Michigan financial institutions support small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program
LANSING — More than 120 of Michigan’s state-chartered banks and credit unions have stepped up to provide Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to support small businesses facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety percent of Michigan’s 68 state-chartered banks and nearly half of Michigan’s 137 state-chartered credit unions have participated in the PPP to support Michigan small businesses.
“Michigan’s small businesses and their employees should know that our administration will do everything within our power to support them during these challenging times,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “We are grateful for all of Michigan’s banks and credit unions who worked quickly to ensure that small businesses in our state have unprecedented access to the funding necessary to come back stronger than ever when it is safe to do so.”
The PPP, established by the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, provides forgivable loans to small businesses so they can maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. The U.S. Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for in accordance with the program requirements payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
To date, more than $16 billion in forgivable loans were provided to more than 110,000 of Michigan’s small businesses, with an average loan amount of $146,999, according to SBA data. Nationally, Round 1 of funding of the PPP provided nearly $350 billion in loans, and Round 2 was allocated an additional $310 billion.
Michigan small businesses experiencing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 are encouraged to reach out directly to their financial institution to learn more about the PPP and other relief options that may be available. DIFS can assist consumers and businesses with questions or disputes that cannot be directly resolved with their financial institutions. Contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, or file a complaint at difscomplaints@michigan.gov.
