More than two dozen people have been tested for COVID-19 at North Ottawa Community Hospital’s remote test site, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to health system spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver.
The test site opened Tuesday at the former Panera restaurant location on Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven.
More than 100 people reached out to the call line on Tuesday and Wednesday, VanSkiver said. Out of those, 12 were accepted for testing on Tuesday and 14 more were tested Wednesday.
Testing is done in the afternoon and is by appointment only.
Area residents can call 616-935-7810 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday only. There is no voicemail, so you have to try back if you can’t get through, VanSkiver said.
No calls will be taken on the weekend, and no testing will be done on the weekend at this time.
VanSkiver asks residents not to go to urgent care or the hospital’s emergency room if they suspect they might have the virus. Call the screening number first, or call your doctor. If you are experiencing symptoms, self-quarantine until you can make an appointment. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.
A central referral call line is now open to doctors to help them assess their patients and help them determine whether or not a patient should be tested. That went into effect Thursday morning.
Also, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported that 92 tests from the county had been submitted to the state lab and 36 have come back negative. Only one test so far in Ottawa County has come back as positive. These numbers do not include any commercial lab testing.
Hospital supplies
Like every other hospital, North Ottawa Community Hospital is running low on some supplies.
VanSkiver said that the hospital is very low on hand sanitizer and, now that guidelines have been relaxed, is looking to make their own sanitizer. They are also very low on the N-95 masks, gloves and gowns. The hospital does have a good stock of surgical masks and is using them more, now that guidelines have been relaxed in that area, too, she said.
“This is not an airborne situation,” VanSkiver said. “This is a droplet situation.”
Because of that, they are able to save the N-95 masks strictly for working with patients who might have the virus.
VanSkiver said they are going through supplies a lot faster because of additional personnel needing the personal protection equipment at the testing station and at the hospital entrances.
The hospital does have five ventilators, but with the number of cases predicted, they need five more, she said.
If there is a business out there that can part with some of its N-95 masks, the hospital would be happy to take them, VanSkiver said. The same holds true for hand sanitizer. Anyone with those kinds of supplies can call VanSkiver’s office at 616-847-5296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.