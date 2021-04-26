The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) and its partnering agencies have appointments and walk-in opportunities available for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Walk-ins are limited to the number of vaccines on hand. To ensure vaccine availability, you can schedule an appointment. Vaccinations are available for those 16 years or older to receive their first-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to individuals ages 16-17 years, and a parent or guardian must accompany the minor. Date of birth proof is required.
"Ottawa County has not yet reached the state's target goal of 70 percent for all those aged 16 years and older to be vaccinated," said Toni Bulthuis, immunization supervisor. "Vaccination is the best way to keep you and your family safe from severe COVID-19 infection. We want to get back to the things we enjoy, and vaccination is the key."
As of April 23, 2021, only 36 percent of all Ottawa County residents aged 16 years or older have completed COVID-19 vaccination (two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Nearly 51 percent have received at least one or more doses of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Kristina Weighmink, public information officer for the county's health department, noted that vaccine clinics are not filling up as fast as county officials would like.
"The people who had the most demand for the vaccines — the older adults — pretty much all of those who wanted the vaccine have received it," Weighmink said. "Now we're moving into the younger group that may not be as concerned about getting the vaccine, or who may not want to get vaccinated. We're trying to offer as many locations as possible to give them a chance to be vaccinated."
Weighmink said the county has continued to use all of its allotted vaccinations, and has not turned down any vaccines from the state.
Walk-ins will be accepted at the OCDPH clinic at St. Patric/St. Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton St. in Grand Haven, on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; you must be available to receive your second dose on May 25.
Walk-ins will also be accepted at the GVSU Holland Campus clinic, 515 S. Waverly Road in Holland. That takes place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is also for the Pfizer vaccine; a second dose will be distributed on May 26.
Walk-ins are also available at Holland Hospital Urgent Care, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and is only available to those age 18 and older. You must be available to receive your second dose on the corresponding day of the week, May 24-28.
To make an appointment or to learn about other vaccination opportunities, click here.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine update
After a thorough safety review of a rare blood clotting syndrome reported in very few people, the FDA and CDC have declared the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (J&J) vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.
The FDA determined the available data show the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. The CDC, FDA and MDHHS authorized the continuation of the J&J vaccine administration.
The OCDPH will resume vaccination using its supply of the J&J vaccine that has been safely and properly stored while waiting for further guidance. According to the OCDPH, the use of the J&J vaccine is an integral part of the county’s vaccination efforts to reach high-risk populations where administering the two-dose vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is difficult.
The public will be advised as to which vaccine is being offered at each of the OCDPH clinics. Additionally, information about monitoring for any of the very rare side effects after receiving the J&J vaccine will be provided. These include shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, and easy bruising or tiny blood spots. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical care right away.
Weighmink said it's too early to tell if there will be a hesitancy locally to receive the J&J vaccination.
"I think for the most part there's a trust, but it's hard to say what the public reaction is going to be at this point," she said. "We've worked hard to educate people, what the study was all about. It's been through rigorous reviews. The vaccine is safe, and the benefits far outweigh the risks."
