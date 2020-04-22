The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan was over the 100 mark for a second day in a row.
The state health department reported Wednesday that another 113 people died in Michigan from the virus. The state's death toll is now 2,813.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 999 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total in the state to 33,966. It is the second day in a row that the number of new cases is just under 1,000 — 967 were reported Tuesday.
The state reported a total of 149 cases in Ottawa County on Wednesday, including seven deaths. There are 173 cases and 11 deaths in Muskegon County.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 25 of the 130 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the county have recovered, with 15 percent hospitalized.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak (from The Associated Press):
— Public Health Muskegon County said Wednesday that COVID-19 cases include four deaths of residents of the Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center and one death of a resident of DaySpring Assisted Living Center, both in Norton Shores.
— The Michigan Department of State is temporarily laying off more than 900 members of its staff starting April 26. The layoffs will last two weeks, and could be extended. The department is laying off all staff who are not able work full time under the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The majority of them typically work in Secretary of State branch offices, which are currently closed.
— Congress is sprinting to approve a $483 billion coronavirus aid package this week. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time to "push the pause button" on federal spending. The deal reached this week would replenish a small-business payroll fund and pump more money into hospitals and testing programs.
— Health officials say two people died with the new coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the virus. Santa Clara County officials said the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. Before this, the earliest known U.S. deaths from the virus happened Feb. 26 in Washington.
— Tyson Foods suspended operations at an Iowa plant that is critical to the nation's pork supply but had been blamed for fueling a massive coronavirus outbreak in the community. The company said the indefinite closure of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would deny a vital market to hog farmers and further disrupt the nation's meat supply.
— Coronavirus-related symptoms accounted for more than 85 percent of all admissions for a period of nearly four weeks at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Westchester County, New York. And half of the approximately 280 staff members who were tested for the disease were positive.
— Some small businesses that obtained a highly coveted government loan say they won't be able to use it to bring all their laid-off workers back, even though that is what the program was designed to do. As a result, the lending may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.
— The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on "saving lives" despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he hopes the U.S. believes W.H.O. is "an important investment, not just to help others, but for the U.S. to stay safe" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
— The foreign minister of Turkmenistan, one of a handful of countries that have not reported any cases of coronavirus infection, has denied that the country is hiding information. "If there were even one confirmed case of coronavirus, we would immediately inform the World Health Organization about it in accordance with our obligations," Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said.
— A top Pakistani health official says Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the coronavirus. The test results ended speculation Khan might have been infected after meeting with someone who tested positive this week. Pakistan has more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 212 fatalities.
— Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials say. The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. Authorities are recommending that any pet owners with COVID-19 avoid contact with their animals as much as possible, including wearing a face covering while caring for them.
— The British government's chief medical adviser has warned that social distancing measures in the U.K. may well have to stay in place for the rest of the year. Professor Chris Whitty says at the government's daily briefing that he's confident a vaccine will have "proof of concept" well within a year. But he says the probability of having that, or a treatment, any time this calendar year is "incredibly small."
— People across Germany will be required to wear face masks or some other form of facial covering in public transport, and in many cases in shops, starting next week.
— The head of the World Health Organization says the agency declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a global emergency "early enough" and that the pronouncement was made when there were fewer than 100 cases outside China, where the new coronavirus was first detected.
— Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday. The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis.
— The sheriff of Washington state's third-largest county says he won't enforce Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying it violates people's constitutional rights. Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney announced his position on Facebook on Tuesday night, following a statewide address by Inslee in which the governor said the state will not be able to lift many of the stay-at-home restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus by May 4.
— Despite pockets of attention-grabbing protests, a new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A majority say it won't be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon, even as a handful of governors announce plans to ease within days the public health efforts that have upended daily life and roiled the global economy. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that only 12 percent of Americans say the measures where they live go too far. About twice as many people believe the limits don't go far enough. The majority of Americans — 61 percent — feel the steps taken by government officials to prevent infections of COVID-19 in their area are about right.
— U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will host another telephone town hall at 3:50 p.m. Thursday. During the calls, the congressman also takes questions from residents across West Michigan. You can sign up to participate in the conversation at Huizenga.House.Gov/live.
