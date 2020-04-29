For the second day in a row, the number of Michigan residents who died from COVID-19 is more than 100.
The state health department reported 103 deaths on Wednesday, which follows Tuesday's report of 120 deaths (along with 40 additional deaths after reviewing vital records data). That brings the state's cumulative death toll from the virus to 3,670.
The state reported 1,137 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row the new case count exceeds 1,000 after three days of less than 600.
The total case count in Michigan is now 40,399, with about a 9 percent death rate, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Ottawa County's case count rose by 14 on Wednesday to 224. The county's death toll remains steady at nine.
Muskegon County's case count rose from 234 on Tuesday to 262 on Wednesday, with one additional death. Muskegon County's virus-related death toll is now 16.
In Ottawa County, 13 percent of coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 69 have fully recovered, the county health department said Tuesday.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
— A health-care provider in southeastern Michigan said it has dropped below 400 COVID-19 patients for the first time in five weeks. Henry Ford Health System, which has five acute-care hospitals, said it had 377 patients Wednesday, down from 418 a day earlier. It had 376 COVID-19 on March 26. Henry Ford said it has discharged 1,705 patients in the last 30 days.
— Michigan's largest provider, Beaumont Health, has also been reporting significant reductions in COVID-19 patients. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said a field hospital at TCF Center, which was built to help area hospitals, won't be needed much longer.
— Some hospitals in rural counties are feeling the pinch. Intensive care units in Arenac, Branch, Lapeer and Mecosta counties were at full capacity Monday, the state health department said.
— Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ease restrictions and allow residential and commercial construction to resume May 7, spokesman Zack Pohl said.
— The U.K. has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after the British government published new figures Wednesday that include deaths outside of hospitals. After factoring in deaths in all settings such as care homes, the number of people in Britain who have died after testing positive for the virus has now hit 26,097, way ahead of the 21,678 announced on Tuesday.
— Under the new measurement, the U.K. has leapfrogged Spain and France in Europe, with only Italy ahead. The U.S. has the world's highest death toll.
— Biotech company Gilead Sciences says its experimental coronavirus drug has proved effective in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. The drug, remdesivir, would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus.
— The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8 percent annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.
— Reversing course, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is "open" to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as Democrats seek more than $500 billion to cover costs of police, fire and other front-line workers.
— More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin's election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
— In cities around the world, public transport systems are the key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains to buses to ferries to bicycles will have to be reimagined for the coronavirus era.
State Consumer Protection Team on high alert for online price-gouging
LANSING — In an effort to protect consumers from price-gouging in the digital world, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that her office has sent cease-and-desist letters to three online sellers for price-gouging and finalized an agreement with a fourth seller who forfeited profits and agreed not to engage in the unlawful business practice any longer.
The Attorney General’s office on Tuesday sent cease-and-desist letters to three Michigan-based, online storefronts conducting business through Amazon under the usernames CollectiblesJi, SmartHome Distribution and Warehouse Bricks. The sellers are based in Berrien Springs, Portage and Walker, respectively.
These sellers significantly increased the prices of products like face masks and hand sanitizer, both of which are highly sought by consumers during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, greed and fear have been two constants during this medical crisis,” Nessel said. “As consumers fear the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, they are falling victim to price-gouging and predatory business practices by individuals and companies looking to profit off that collective anxiety. I encourage consumers to continue filing complaints of price-gouging with my office so that my Consumer Protection Team can investigate where appropriate and hold accountable those who think a public emergency is a free pass for unlawful profiteering.”
The Attorney General’s office alleges these third-party sellers on Amazon violated the MCPA by charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold, and causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation. Some examples of those violations include:
CollectiblesJi – This storefront sold a three-pack of 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for about $33 with shipping. The average price of that product on Amazon was around $7.50. The seller also charged a consumer in Costa Mesa, California, a total of roughly $330 for two five-packs of 1-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. A single pack of the same product sold for about $7 on average.
SmartHome Distribution – This seller charged a Michigan consumer nearly $130 for a four-pack of 30-ounce pump bottles of hand sanitizer. The average price of that product, according to Amazon’s 30-day average sales price, was slightly more than $14. This seller also exploited out-of-state consumers with excessive prices by offering the same hand sanitizer product to a person in Oregon for nearly $166. In addition, the storefront sold two 24-packs of 2-ounce travel-sized hand sanitizers to a consumer in Philadelphia for nearly $220. That same product generally sells for about $35.
Warehouse Bricks – This seller charged Michigan consumers between roughly $58 and $66 for a 20-pack of N95 respirators, while the average price on Amazon for that product was about $16. In another instance, the seller provided a 20-pack of N95 respirators to a consumer in Oklahoma for $81. The storefront also sold a six-pack of 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for nearly $52, while the average price of that product was about $17. The seller also provided two five-packs of 2-ounce hand sanitizer to a Beverly Hills, California, consumer for nearly $40 each, about four times what they typically sell for.
The sellers have 10 days to respond to the Attorney General’s office, otherwise additional action could include the launch of a formal investigation through court subpoenas. The sellers could also agree to an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC), which is a tool provided for in the MCPA that allows for the resolution of a violation without litigation.
Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office recently signed an AVC with an individual selling high-priced face masks online through eBay. The Hillsdale, Michigan, individual received a cease-and-desist letter from the Attorney General’s office in early March, and later said that he made more than $6,000 in profit by purchasing face masks primarily from another eBay retailer and reselling them to other consumers. As part of this AVC agreement, the seller has paid the Attorney General’s office $6,000 for investigation costs and $100 to the victim who provided the office with information.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team has been receiving a high volume of price-gouging complaints since early March as the state began seeing the appearance of COVID-19 cases. To date, there have been a total of 3,689 price-gouging complaints.
Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388. Hours of operation are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Partnership addresses massive need for emergency food
LANSING — A partnership between state government, Meijer and the Food Bank Council of Michigan will help feed a growing number of residents turning to food banks during the COVID-19 crisis.
The collaborative project between the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and Food Bank Council directly responds to the massive need being placed on the state’s seven regional food banks.
“School closures, unemployment and rising poverty related to the pandemic are disproportionally impacting people already at risk of hunger,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Working together, the state of Michigan and our partners in the nonprofit and business sectors can help families and seniors put food on the table during these difficult times.”
Through a memorandum of understanding, now serving as a model for other states, Meijer initially sourced $1.6 million in food products with delivery to Michigan food banks starting this week. Delivery of a $2 million second round will start as early as Friday.
Food items provided in the program include canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, hot and cold cereal, and protein products such as canned salmon, peanut butter and canned beans.
In Michigan, the food bank network’s distribution volume has jumped 41 percent since early March. Projections show that even a 1.1 percent increase in unemployment and 1.5 percent increase in the poverty rate will raise Michigan’s food insecurity rate from 13.6 to 14.6 percent, increasing the number of food insecure Michiganders by 100,000.
For more information on the Food Bank Council of Michigan’s response to COVID-19, visit fbcmich.org/covid-19/.
