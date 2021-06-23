The state health department reported 174 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 893,756, with 19,664 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department now only updates its COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays. In its last report on Monday, the county health department said Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is 32,893, with more than 32,000 recovered and a death toll of 428.
Muskegon County added 22 confirmed cases of the virus and one deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,276, with 371 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.