The state health department reported 179 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 892,830, with 19,578 deaths.
Muskegon County added four confirmed cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 16,232, with 366 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department now only publishes coronavirus updates on Mondays and Thursdays. This past Monday, the health department said Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases was 32,858, with 424 deaths related to COVID-19.
