The state health department reported 2,171 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That pushes Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 869,512, with 18,355 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported 28 new cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 31,901, with a death toll of 396 and a seven-day average number of new cases at about 82.4 per day.
Muskegon County added 87 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state health department reported. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 15,387, with 344 deaths.
Michigan health officials urge primary care docs to help vaccinate
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Michigan health officials on Wednesday urged primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepared to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.
"The most important thing we can do right now is to make vaccines available for whenever someone is ready," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief health deputy. "We know that patients trust their doctors and when they are ready to get vaccinated, we want you to have vaccine on hand."
She encouraged doctors to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.
About 55 percent of residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated.
The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on using mobile clinics in places like churches and vaccinating people who are homebound.
Dr. Srikar Reddy, president-elect of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, said it is time to shift attention to residents who are hesitant about the vaccine and to newly eligible who ages 12 to 15.
"It only makes sense to visit your family physician to get vaccinated and to get your teenager vaccinated, too," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.