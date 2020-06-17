The state had just two additional deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan's COVID-19 death toll is now 5,792 confirmed, with another 244 listed as "probable," for a total count of 6,036.
The state added 204 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 66,497, which includes 6,104 listed as "probable."
Ottawa County has 949 cases and 51 deaths as of Wednesday. That's an increase of five cases and no deaths from Tuesday's report by the county health department. The county's hospitalization rate is 8.6 percent, with 695 recovered.
Muskegon County has 748 cases and 43 deaths, the state health department reported Wednesday.
Michigan's K-12 schools can reopen in August, governor says
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that K-12 schools can reopen for in-person instruction as long as Michigan's successful containment of the coronavirus doesn't lapse, subject to safety rules she will announce June 30.
Schools closed in March and ended the academic year with online or other remote learning. The governor said schools may resume physical instruction during phase 4 of her restart plan. All of the state is in that stage or, in northern Michigan, where COVID-19 cases and deaths are low, a step further along.
School typically starts in late August or early September. A previously issued order by Whitmer gives districts more flexibility to adopt a year-round calendar for the 2020-21 school year or start before Labor Day as a way to help students catch up.
"Our intent is to resume in-person instruction, to do so in a way that is safe but also to make sure that as we get back to schools, as we return to work, that we have very clear guidance to what the minimum expectations are," Whitmer said during a news conference.
In less than two weeks, the governor will issue an order providing details on what will be required to reopen schools and what will be recommended. She said schools will be free to implement more aggressive standards than what the state mandates.
Public schools face a July 1 deadline to adopt their budgets despite great uncertainty over state funding, which is down substantially due to lower tax revenues. Districts are planning for cuts despite the expectation that they will need more aid to have smaller, socially distanced classes and to provide masks during the pandemic.
Also Wednesday, Whitmer — whom Republicans have accused of going too far with some stay-at-home restrictions or not restarting the economy more quickly — pointed to data showing Michigan's success in curbing the virus as it surges in many other states. Michigan was an early hot spot and has reported the seventh-highest per-capita death rate among states, but the situation has improved markedly since.
"We are seeing spikes across the country, in Texas and Arizona and more — the Carolinas," she said. "But because the vast majority of Michiganders are doing the right thing by staying home and staying safe and staying informed, we're not yet seeing another spike here and that is good for everyone and for our economy."
US coronavirus outbreaks spur debate over personal freedoms
MIAMI (AP) — When the coronavirus flared in China this week, the country canceled flights, suspended reopenings and described the situation as "extremely grave." With cases still rising in some U.S. states, local officials have balked at requiring people to wear masks.
In the United States, which has had the most reported cases and deaths than anywhere else, local authorities are grappling with balancing demands for constitutional rights and personal freedom with warnings from health officials that being lax will have deadly consequences.
China responded Wednesday to a new outbreak in Beijing by scrapping more than 60% of its flights to the capital, canceling classes and strengthening requirements for social distancing. It was a sharp retreat for the nation that only in March had declared victory over COVID-19.
"This has truly rung an alarm bell for us," Party Secretary Cai Qi told a meeting of Beijing's Communist Party Standing Committee.
In other countries where infections have flared, governments responded by again tightening restrictions.
But as U.S. states debate how and when to reopen parts of the economy amid surges in cases in places like Arizona, Florida and Montana, requiring even the use of masks has become a political and cultural debate, with some local officials defying pleas from doctors.
"Wearing masks decreases the shed of this virus," said Dr. Bill Saliski, a lung specialst at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. "If this continues the way we're going, we're going to be overrun."
Montgomery County has added more than 700 coronavirus cases in the past week, more than any other county in Alabama, with a total of 2,922 infections.
Saliski appealed to the Montgomery City Council on Tuesday night to mandate face coverings at public gatherings of 25 or more, but the measure failed, with members concerned about trampling on individuals' rights.
"I think to make somebody do something or require somebody to wear something is an overreach," said council member Brantley Lyons.
The defeat of the measure led council member Audrey Graham to upbraid the council for what she said was a failure to act.
"I think we fail to realize how serious this really is," Graham said. "We are not taking a stand. We're doing nothing. Nothing here."
In Columbia, South Carolina, city officials are considering a proposal to require anyone over 10 to wear a mask while inside or waiting to enter a public building, in public outdoor spaces while interacting with others, and while using public transportation or ride-sharing services.
But Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed concerns about infringing on civil liberties, stressing the importance of people taking responsibility for their actions.
"There are some limits to what we can do and what we can enforce," he said, adding: "At this point, the answer is individual responsibility. It's not mandates by the government."
The state has added 595 new virus cases, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 since the outbreak began. In all, 607 people have died from the virus in South Carolina.
Arizona reported a daily high of nearly 2,400 new infections for a total of more than 39,000, while in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott insisted the state's health care system could handle the fast-rising number of new cases and hospitalizations.
"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed," Abbott said.
Texas began aggressively reopening its economy May 1. Abbott noted that Texans may have become lax in wearing masks or practicing social distancing and urged people to stay home as much as possible.
Since the virus emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and at least 443,000 deaths, according Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll is much higher. The U.S. has the most infections and deaths in the world, with a toll that neared 117,000 on Wednesday.
European nations, which embarked on a wide-scale reopening this week, watched with trepidation as the Americas struggled with the pandemic and new outbreaks were reported in Asia.
After lockdown restrictions were relaxed in Iran, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said he realized the extent of the challenge when he took a domestic flight.
"Many people have become careless, frustrated with wearing masks," he said. "They did not observe (social) distancing in the flight's seating and the airliner's ventilation system was not working."
