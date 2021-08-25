The state health department on Wednesday reported 4,326 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths related to COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.
That brings Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases to 937,720, with 20,161 deaths.
Wednesday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Monday's report. Over the past two days, Aug. 24-25, the average number of new confirmed cases in Michigan is about 2,163 per day — up from 1,273 per day over the previous three-day period (Aug. 21-23).
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 191 new cases of the virus and no deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday. That's about 95 new cases per day over the two-day period, up from 52 new daily cases for Aug. 21-23 and 92 per day for Aug. 19-20. The county's seven-day average number of new cases of the virus is currently about 65 per day.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 34,479, with 32,759 recovered and 439 deaths.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases, as of Wednesday, is 17,122, with 378 deaths related to COVID-19. The county's new case count is 78 over the past two days, or 39 per day, with two deaths.
More protests follow mask orders in Oakland, Ottawa counties
PONTIAC (AP) — Protesters turned out Wednesday in a large suburban Detroit county, a day after officials said masks would be required in schools, the latest local mandate linked to rising COVID-19 cases.
On the other side of Michigan, more than 100 parents and kids showed up Tuesday night in Ottawa County, equally upset with a recent mask order for students through sixth grade. They held signs that said, "Our Kids Our Choice" and "Parents Know Best!"
Roger Bergman, chairman of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, said he was impressed by the turnout but disappointed by the effort to "bully and intimidate" people who favor a mask order, which was announced last week by the health department.
"There is no question that the Board of Commissioners cannot make this decision and cannot reverse this decision," Bergman said Wednesday.
In Oakland County, masks will be required in all schools, regardless of vaccination status, until cases slow down.
"Masking is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among kids," County Executive David Coulter said.
Aimee Gurski said her two kids in Walled Lake schools must wear masks despite being vaccinated.
"It's not fair to make our kids go through this again," she said outside the health department. "Our kids suffer emotionally, mentally, and they need to be able to connect."
