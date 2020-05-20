The number of deaths reported Wednesday from COVID-19 in Michigan was 43, bringing the state's toll from the outbreak to 5,060.
The state health department reported 659 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The state's cumulative total is now 53,009. More than 28,000 people have recovered since March.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that the county has a 638 cases and 30 deaths, with 8 percent hospitalized and 203 recovered.
Muskegon County has 530 cases and 26 deaths, the state health department said Wednesday.
Bars and restaurants in northern Michigan can reopen Friday morning, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the pace of infections in the region is lower than elsewhere in the state.
Meanwhile, the Liquor Control Commission announced a faster way to get licenses for outdoor services and additional bar permits.
Canada and the United States have agreed to extend closure of the border to June 21, except for health care workers, truckers and others with exemptions. Michigan has three bridges and a tunnel connected to Ontario.
In southeastern Michigan, some Catholic churches opened their doors for public Mass on Tuesday for the first time in two months. All churches in the Detroit Archdiocese will resume Mass no later than May 29.
