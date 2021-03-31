The state health department reported 6,311 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That is the highest number of new daily cases in Michigan since Dec. 4. It also pushes the state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 672,259, with 16,092 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department reported 87 new cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
With Tuesday's case count revised upward from 67 to 215 on Wednesday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 24,880, with 22,144 recovered and 357 deaths. The average number of cases per day over the past seven days rises to 152.
Muskegon County added 78 confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 11,250, with 307 deaths.
Whitmer doubles Michigan's daily vaccination goal to 100,000
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday doubled Michigan's daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots.
She cited continuous week-over-week increases in vaccine allotments the state is receiving and an expanded number of providers who can administer doses. She called vaccinations safe, effective and essential to getting the country back to normal.
"These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy," the Democratic governor said in a statement.
The state's direct allotment of doses — which is separate from vaccines going to pharmacies from the federal government — will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Michigan is facing a third surge in cases. It had the nation's second-highest infection rate over the past two weeks. Rates in the Thumb region's counties — Huron, St. Clair and Sanilac — ranked fourth-, fifth- and eighth-highest in the U.S.
Daily deaths are also rising, though they are still well below the peaks of last April and December. In the seven-day period that ended Monday, the daily average was 25 deaths — an increase from 16 two weeks earlier.
Whitmer loosened some restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus after cases and hospitalizations dropped and amid a constant stream of Republican criticism for most of the pandemic. During a CNN appearance, she again appeared reluctant to tighten them a third time.
"We're continuing to have robust conversations.," she said. "There's a lot of push and pull. What we need to do is double down on our masking and get more people vaccinated."
She declined to directly answer when asked if it was a mistake to have eased limits — such as those on business capacity, youth contact sports and gathering sizes — but noted that restrictions remain. As she has before, she said this resurgence is different because vaccines are available.
Starting Monday, all people ages 16 and older in Michigan will be eligible for the vaccine. Whitmer is encouraging providers to prioritize the most vulnerable, including seniors and those with disabilities, but said they should go ahead and vaccinate healthier residents ages 16 through 49 now if there are unfilled appointments.
A third of Michigan's 8.1 million people ages 16 and up have gotten at least one dose since vaccinations began in December. The state has reached its prior goal of 50,000 per day 38 times, according to the governor's office.
Beaumont Health, Michigan's biggest health system, said COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled in a month. Statewide, the number of infected, hospitalized adults was approaching 60% of the highs from two previous surges.
"For now, the virus is moving faster than the vaccinations," said John Fox, president and CEO of the eight-hospital network in the Detroit area.
Beaumont, which reinstated visitor restrictions last week, said fully vaccinated people can visit if they show a record of their vaccination card. One vaccinated person per day can visit a non-COVID patient.
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation's highest annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.
The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The data should serve again as a catalyst for each of us to continue to do our part to drive down cases and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
The U.S. death toll increases most years, but last year's death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year. That's the largest one-year leap since 1918, when U.S. soldier deaths in World War I and the flu pandemic pushed deaths up 46% compared with 1917.
Death rates last year overall were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.
"Sadly, based on the current state of the pandemic, these impacts have remained in 2021 where we continue to see that communities of color account for an outsize portions of these deaths," Walensky said.
Preliminary data in December suggested 2020 would be an especially deadly year and the CDC's new report showed it was even worse than anticipated. The new numbers are still considered preliminary and are based on an analysis of death certificates.
Typically, analyzing death certificates takes about 11 months. But the CDC speeded up the timeline, the report said, to address "the pressing need for updated, quality data during the global COVID-19 pandemic."
In a separate report, the CDC said most death certificates that listed COVID-19 also named other contributing problems, either conditions such as diabetes known to increase the danger of severe disease, or conditions such as pneumonia that occurred in the chain of events leading to the deaths.
Only about 5% of the death certificates listed only COVID-19, and that was more frequently the case when the person died at home.
The CDC said its review confirms the accuracy of the death count for COVID-19.
