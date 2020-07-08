Michigan has an additional 610 cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
That's the highest number of daily new confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan since 659 were reported May 20.
Wednesday's spike in cases also increases the seven-day rolling average to 444, which is the highest it's been since May 24, according to the Detroit Free Press. The seven-day average was as low as 152 on June 15.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a press conference for late Thursday morning to provide an update on the state's outbreak and response. There have been reports that she is considering rolling back the lifting of some restrictions.
The state's number of confirmed cases rises to 67,237, with another 7,314 listed as probable for a total of 74,551.
The number of confirmed deaths in Michigan is now 6,015, with another 247 listed as probable for a total of 6,262.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the county's coronavirus case count rose by 25, bringing the total number of cases to 1,196. The county health department says 875 residents with the virus have since recovered, with a 7.9 percent hospitalization rate.
Ottawa County has reported 52 deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest death was Tuesday: a man in his late 60s with underlying health conditions.
Muskegon County's case count rose by 10 on Wednesday to 877, the state health department reported. The county has had 53 deaths related to COVID-19.
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if America's schools don't reopen in the fall despite the coronavirus, and he lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that he complained are impractical and expensive.
As Trump increased his pressure on state and local officials, New York City announced that most of its students would return to classrooms only two or three days a week and would learn online in between. "Most schools will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Taking to Twitter before the New York announcement, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools "with no problems."
Trump issued his threat to withhold funds from schools that do not reopen while repeating a political claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for election-year reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.
"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election," Trump said, "but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"
He did not say what funding he would pull, but Vice President Mike Pence later suggested that future COVID-19 relief bills could be tied to reopening schools.
"As we work with Congress on the next round of state support, we're going to be looking for ways to give states a strong incentive and encouragement to get kids back in school," Pence said at a coronavirus task force briefing.
Trump's warning drew backlash from some governors who said he has no authority over schools' fall plans. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said officials will reopen when it's safe to do so.
"School reopenings are a state decision, period," he said at a news conference. "That is the law, and that is the way we are going to proceed. It's not up to the president of the United States."
Trump made his threat a day after launching an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen the nation's schools and colleges this fall. At a White House event Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out for the fall semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus.
Among those pushing for a fall reopening was the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Trump on Wednesday complained the agency's school opening guidelines were "very tough & expensive."
"While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" Trump wrote.
The CDC's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, has emphasized that his agency's guidelines are only recommendations
"I want to make it very clear that what is not the intent of CDC's guidelines is to be used as a rationale to keep schools closed," he said at Wednesday's coronavirus task force briefing, which was held at the Education Department.
The CDC's guidance recommends that students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.
Trump did not clarify which of the guidelines he opposed. Pence said revised guidelines would be coming out shortly but both he and Redfield sidestepped questions about whether they were being revised to address Trump's concerns.
At the briefing, and a day earlier in a call with the nation's governors, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said anything less than a full reopening would be a failure for students and taxpayers. But some of the nation's largest districts plan to bring back limited numbers of students for only a few days a week, saying it would be unsafe for all to return at once.
She singled out Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools, which are asking families to decide between fully remote instruction or two days a week at school
"A choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all," DeVos said, according to audio of the call with governors obtained by The Associated Press.
In announcing New York City's plan for in-person instruction two or three days a week, de Blasio said schools can't accommodate all their students at any one time while maintaining social distancing. The city's public school system, with 1.1 million students, is by far the nation's largest.
Trump said at the White House event on Tuesday, "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools." He said that parents and children want schools to reopen and "it's time to do it."
But the president of the nation's largest education union said Trump was more interested in scoring points for the November election than in keeping students safe.
"Trump has proven to be incapable of grasping that people are dying — that more than 130,000 Americans have already died," said Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association. "Educators want nothing more than to be back in classrooms and on college campuses with our students, but we must do it in a way that keeps students, educators and communities safe."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued guidelines suggesting that schools aim to start the academic year with students "physically present in school." Keeping students at home can lead to social isolation, the organization said, and prevent schools from identifying learning deficits, abuse, depression and other issues.
US to advise health care workers to reuse PPE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. government will issue guidance encouraging front-line health care workers to reuse personal protective equipment.
Pence, speaking at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, added that PPE supplies remain "very strong" but the Trump administration will be encouraging healthcare workers "to use some of the best practices" to "preserve and reuse" face masks and other protective equipment.
Pence pointed to flattening rates of positive coronavirus tests in the hard-hit Sun Belt states of Arizona, Florida and Texas and called for Americans to "keep doing what you're doing."
But the head of the White House task force said that Americans in states that have seen a recent spike in cases need to do more to clamp down on gatherings in order to stem spread of the virus.
Dr. Deborah Birx said that in addition to closures of bars, ceasing indoor dining and wearing face coverings Americans in hot spots should stop holding or cut down on the size of gatherings they hold in their homes.
More of today's pandemic news
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling for a national mandate on masks, saying it "might be the most important thing we can do to save lives."
Illinois mandated masks in public spaces on May 1, one of the first U.S. states to do so. Pritzker, a Democrat and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said his state's move "aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate."
The governor told a U.S. House committee on Wednesday: "It's not too late for the federal government to make an impact – in fact, it's more important than ever."
Pritzker testified before the House Homeland Security Committee.
MADRID — Spain says that the daily coronavirus infection count has doubled up in the past 24 hours amid dozens of small outbreaks.
Contagion was up Wednesday with 257 confirmed infections, from 124 the day before and to more than 252,500 since the pandemic hit the country, official Health Ministry statistics showed. There have been at least 28,300 confirmed deaths, nine of them recorded since Tuesday.
Admissions into hospitals and intensive care units are increasing, the data showed, especially in parts of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia. That's where authorities have made mandatory the use of face masks even when social distancing can be maintained.
Infection clusters around the Catalan city of Lleida, population 200,000, have led to the first localized lockdown since Spain emerged from a nationwide stay-at-home order.
BAGHDAD — Iraq's Ministry of Health says the country has recorded 2,741 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest daily total yet.
The number of cases has risen dramatically despite a prolonged lockdown followed by weekly weekend curfews.
The country with a long history of conflict and fragile health system is gripped by a severe economic crisis brought on by plummeting oil prices, and its hospitals are now overflowing with coronavirus patients.
Doctors are running low on medical equipment, including key protective gear and large numbers of medical staff have reportedly been infected.
Field hospitals have been set up throughout Baghdad, where infections are highest, to cope with the exponentially rising number of virus patients.
The total number of confirmed cases in the conflict-torn country stands at 67,442, with 2,779 deaths.
ROME — Rome airport authorities have refused to let 112 Bangladeshi passengers off a plane that landed from Qatar as Italy tightens restrictions on people arriving from coronavirus hotspots.
The 112 Bangladeshis were among 205 passengers who arrived Wednesday aboard a Qatar Airways flight that originated in Pakistan and stopped in Doha, Qatar. A spokesman for Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport said the 112 refused entry were being sent back. The other passengers were being tested and quarantined.
Italy on Tuesday had suspended flights from Bangladesh after at least 37 Bangladeshi passengers aboard a charter flight that landed Monday tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Rome. Italy went on alert about possible infections in the Bangladeshi immigrant community in Rome after a cluster of about a dozen cases was traced to a recently returning worker.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza has urged the European Union to beef up measures to prevent infected people from arriving in the EU.
Italy on Wednesday added another 193 confirmed positive coronavirus cases. Another 15 died in the past day, bringing Italy's official death toll to 34,914.
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has locked down its South Dakota reservation for three days to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Tribal President Julian Bear Runner ordered the 72-hour lockdown prohibiting nonessential travel to or from the reservation through Thursday. The population of the reservation is 32,152, according to the Department of the Interior.
The Rapid City Journal says all tribal employees have been placed on administrative leave except for emergency personnel.
The Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux have been at odds with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem over highway checkpoints on their reservations. Noem demanded that the tribes remove the checkpoints from federal and state highways, calling them illegal.
The tribes began monitoring their borders several months ago to stop unnecessary visitors who could be carrying the coronavirus.
NEW YORK — Most New York City students will return to their physical schools two or three days a week and learn online the rest of the time under a plan announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
He says schools can't accommodate all students at one time and maintain safe social distancing. The city public school system, with 1.1 million people, is the nation's largest.
De Blasio says parents will have the option of online-only instruction for their children, while adding 75% of parents who answered a survey want their children in school in September.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said its his decision to open schools. De Blasio says the city would work closely "every step of the way with the state of New York."
New York City's school buildings were closed in March when nonessential businesses were shuttered to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
DOVER, Del. — A university in Delaware has announced it will hold a hybrid of in-person and online classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Delaware State University unveiled its reopening plan for the fall semester Tuesday. The Delaware News Journal reports the hybrid formula will limit those on the school's campus to 3,000 people. The university says face coverings will be required, and students and staff will have to complete a daily questionnaire before coming to the school or leaving their residence halls when classes resume on Aug. 25.
The reopening plan indicates coronavirus testing kits will be mailed to students and staff prior before the semester and on-campus testing will be conducted on a weekly and bi-weekly basis. Courses will transfer online after the school's Thanksgiving break, similar to the case at the University of Delaware. Wilmington University, another school in the state, has decided to hold only online classes during the fall semester.
BURLINGTON, Iowa —An eastern Iowa summer school program has been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week.
The Hawk Eye reported that North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended it's in-person summer school program on Tuesday after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. About 60 students attended the program, which began Monday.
Principal Mark Taylor said students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car.
The district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction, school officials said.
BERLIN — Germany's health minister lamented a formal U.S. notification that the United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization as a "setback for international cooperation," saying Europe will step forward to reform the U.N. health agency.
The comments from Berlin epitomized concerns in Europe that the U.S., the WHO's largest contributor for decades, was on the way out over Trump administration allegations the agency has been too accepting of China's explanations of its handling of the early stages of the pandemic.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted that the "US withdrawal from @WHO is a setback for international cooperation," saying more global cooperation, not less, is needed to fight pandemics.
"European states will initiate #WHO reforms," he added.
Juergen Hardt, a foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc, says the U.S. withdrawal "leaves a big vacuum" that China could try to fill.
MADRID — The leaders of Italy and Spain, the two countries first affected by the coronavirus in Europe and among the worst-hit globally, are urging fellow members of the European Union to agree next week on "ambitious terms" for a recovery fund to shore up the pandemic's economic fallout.
Southern European countries are pressing for a no-strings-attached approach in the EU's recovery fund that will be discussed at a meeting of the bloc's 27 members on July 17-18.
The 750 billion-euro ($849 billion) fund drawn up by the EU's executive Commission is made up mostly of grants, something opposed by countries dubbed as the "Frugal Four" -- Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden -- which are reluctant to give money away without strings attached.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says the EU can't take a cautious path in its response to the pandemic because that would endanger the union's common market and economy.
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania has registered a new high in the daily total of coronavirus cases, with 555 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The previous one-day high was 523 on April 11.
The new record comes on the back of a ruling last week by the Constitutional Court that banned the government from forcing people infected with the coronavirus to quarantine or stay in hospital for treatment.
The government is working on legislation that would address the court's concerns and set new regulations for people affected by COVID-19.
So far, Romania has 30,175 confirmed cases and 1.817 deaths.
LONDON — UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak wants people in Britain can to go out for dinner and he's willing to pick up part of the tab.
In delivering an economic update amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sunak offered what he described as the "Eat Out to Help Out,'' discount for August. Meals at participating restaurants will be 50 percent off, up to a maximum discount of 10 pounds ($12.50) per person.
The idea is to protect the jobs of some 1.8 million people who work in restaurants, cafes and pubs.
He told the House of Commons "This moment is unique. We need to be creative.''
ROME — Italy is urging the European Commission to develop better, coordinated measures to prevent passengers with coronavirus from arriving in the EU after at least 36 of 274 passengers on a flight from Bangladesh tested positive upon arrival in Rome.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza proposed "new rigorous precautionary measures" in a letter sent Wednesday to the European commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakides, and to the health minister of Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
Speranza wrote that better EU-coordinated prevention measures would "more efficiently guarantee the objective of containing the diffusion of contagion caused by foreign clusters."
Italy, the onetime European epicenter of the outbreak, suspended flights from Bangladesh on Tuesday after at least three-dozen of the passengers on Monday's flight tested positive. Tests on another 160 passengers are still pending. Another cluster linked to a returning Bangladeshi worker now counts around a dozen cases outside Rome.
BERLIN — The German Red Cross says it fears more people will drown this summer due to a number of factors arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
The group said Wednesday that more people are likely to go swimming in lakes and rivers this year because public swimming pools have limited visitor numbers to ensure social distancing.
The Red Cross, which provides lifeguard services at pools, lakes and seaside beaches in Germany, also noted that many children didn't have swimming lessons this spring due to the pandemic.
BERLIN — Austrian authorities are warning against travel to Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova amid increasing concern about travelers infected with the coronavirus coming to Austria.
Wednesday's decision follows last week's travel warning for six countries in the western Balkans — Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia -- in view of high coronavirus figures.
The Austria Press Agency reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said his country "is experiencing more and more importations (of the virus) from abroad -- hence the urgent appeal not to travel to these countries." People who do enter Austria from countries subject to a travel warning are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Kurz said that Austria will step up checks on its eastern borders for people arriving from the Balkans in particular.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has reported another record high of 1,863 coronavirus cases, exceeding the national total of 68,000 while the government expects to slowly reopen the tourist island of Bali.
Fifty people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,359, the highest in Southeast Asia.
Bali Governor I Wayan Koster says the island will gradually reopen its spots to local and foreign tourists who have been stranded there since the outbreak starting Thursday. It will open to Indonesians from other parts of the country on July 31 and foreigners on Sept. 11.
Bali has reported 1,971 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.
