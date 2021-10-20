The state health department on Wednesday reported 7,108 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 135 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Monday's report.
That is an average of about 3,554 new cases each of the past two days.
The state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,097,129, with 21,811 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 88 new cases of the virus. The county is averaging 111 new cases each day for the past seven days, according to the health department. It was averaging nearly 130 new cases per day a week ago.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 40,569, with 36,704 recovered and 491 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases, as of Wednesday, is 20,811, with 414 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the state health department.
