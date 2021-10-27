The state health department on Wednesday reported 7,867 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 142 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Monday's report.
That is an average of about 3,933 new cases each of the past two days, up from the average of 2,619 new daily confirmed cases for Oct. 23-25.
The state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,120,557, with 22,060 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 345 new cases of the virus and two COVID-19-related deaths since Wednesday. The county is averaging nearly 120 new cases each day for the past seven days, up from the seven-day average of 112.7 reported Wednesday.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 41,491, with 37,446 recovered and 500 deaths. The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases, as of Wednesday, is 21,353, with 415 deaths related to COVID-19.
