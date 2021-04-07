The state health department reported 8,015 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Wednesday, the most single-day number of new cases in the state since December.
The state also reported 30 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 715,478, with 16,327 deaths.
The state health department reported 87 new confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 in Muskegon County on Wednesday. Those are the first reported COVID-19 deaths in Muskegon County since late February.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 11,740, with 310 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 71 new cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
With Tuesday's daily case count revised upward from 101 to 213 on Wednesday, Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 26,205, with 22,416 recovered and a rolling seven-day average of about 175 new cases per day. The county's death toll is 364.
Michigan promotes shots, not more restrictions, during surge
By ED WHITE Associated Press
DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is focusing on getting more people vaccinated, not imposing new restrictions on the economy, despite a wave of COVID-19 cases and crowded hospitals, Michigan's health director said Wednesday.
Elizabeth Hertel noted that indoor high school sports, a source of infections, are wrapping up soon, and spring sports are outdoors where close contact is less likely. All teen athletes must be regularly tested, a rule that began Friday.
Hertel spoke to reporters while her department shared more unflattering statistics. Michigan lately has been at or near the top in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases: More than 47,000 cases, or 471 per 100,000 people, in the last seven days, the federal government reported Tuesday afternoon.
About 37 percent of residents 16 and older has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department said.
"Our focus right now continues on making sure we're getting as many people vaccinated as possible," Hertel said. "We still do have a number of restrictions in place that limit gathering sizes."
Earlier, in Washington, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Michigan to come up with "stronger mitigation strategies" that decrease community activity.
The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Michigan hospitals has doubled every 12 to 14 days for three weeks, the state said.
"We know that our hospitals are well-equipped to handle these surges," Hertel said. "We've seen them do it a number of times now, unfortunately."
The state epidemiologist, who tracks the spread and control of COVID-19, predicted the spike will ease in the weeks ahead.
"Now with COVID, I guess I should learn not to say things like that in public because we don't know what the virus will do," Sarah Lyon-Callo said. "However, based on what I understand now about how the virus works and how the vaccine is working and how well the vaccine campaign is going, I'm very optimistic."
