The state health department on Wednesday reported 8,671 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 110 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan since Monday's report.
That is an average of about 4,335 new cases each of the past two days, up from the average of about 3,046 new daily cases for Oct. 9-11 and the 4,204 average number of new daily cases for Oct. 7-8.
The state's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,073,228 with 21,459 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 403 new cases of the virus (more than 201 per day) and five new deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday's report. The county is averaging nearly 130 new cases each day for the past seven days, according to the health department.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 39,709, with nearly 36,000 recovered and 481 deaths.
The level of community transmission in Ottawa County remains "high."
Muskegon County on Wednesday added 206 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday's report from the state health department. That's an average of 103 new cases each day, nearly double the previous report's average of 57 new cases per day.
Muskegon County's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 20,315, with 406 deaths.
COVID testing availability in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE (contributed) — With the continued rise in COVID-19 exposures and cases as a result of the delta variant, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says it is receiving many questions on the availability of COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 testing is readily available at many locations in Ottawa County and OCDPH is encouraging residents to get tested if they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
“With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the increased risk for transmission, it is important to be tested if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms,” said Derel Glashower, senior epidemiologist at the Ottawa County health department.
OCDPH is partnering with locations in Ottawa County to offer free, rapid COVID-19 testing. Rapid COVID-19 testing is available to anyone, regardless of age, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not (parental consent is required for minors). Samples are taken via nasal swab. Testing is a quick, easy process, and results are received within 15-30 minutes.
OCDPH will notify individuals who have a positive test result. If you receive a positive test result, you should stay home and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
October COVID-19 testing locations can be found on miOttawa.org/COVID19 or by calling 616-396-5266. A form of ID is needed upon arrival.
