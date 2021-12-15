The state health department on Wednesday reported 11,722 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 330 deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday's report.
That's 5,861 new cases per day for the two-day period, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The daily case count is up from the previous report on Monday of 5,381 new cases per day, Dec. 11-13; close to the 5,892 new cases per day for Dec. 9-10; and down from the 7,692 new cases per day reported for Dec. 7-8.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,408,189, with 25,570 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were 394 new cases of the virus and eight more deaths related to COVID-19 since its Monday update. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 53,480, with more than 45,600 recovered and 602 deaths.
Ottawa County's seven-day average of new daily cases of COVID-19 was at 176 as of Wednesday. It was at about 270 per day a week ago.
Muskegon County added 222 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths in the past two days, the state health department reported Wednesday. The county's pandemic total of confirmed cases is now 28,231, with 487 deaths related to COVID-19.
OCDPH celebrates anniversary of the first COVID vaccine
WEST OLIVE (contributed) — The one-year anniversary of Ottawa County's first COVID-19 vaccine is Saturday, Dec. 18.
The vaccine shot was administered to Jeff Potter, an Ottawa County first responder, and offered a beacon of hope to the Ottawa County community.
Although we remain at a challenging point in the pandemic with continued elevated community spread and a new variant, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to prevent hospitalizations and save lives. Vaccinating so many in our community would never have been possible without community partners in all sectors including business, faith, education, health care, government, law enforcement, nonprofit, long-term care, agriculture, military and each person in our community who has done their part. Thank you!
