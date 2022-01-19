The state health department on Wednesday reported 86,009 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 501 more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last web update on Jan. 14.
That equates to about 17,200 new cases and 100 deaths per day for each of the past five days.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 1,832,716, with 28,980 deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported the seven-day average number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county was 534. That's up from the 515.7 reported Tuesday but down from the 540 per day reported Monday. The county's seven-day average number of new cases was 266 per day two weeks ago.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported that there have been 65,276 cases of the virus and 689 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That's 4,103 more cases and 10 additional deaths than what was reported a week ago.
The "Level of Community Transmission" in Ottawa County remains "high."
According to state data on Monday, North Ottawa Community Hospital had two COVID-19 patients admitted and none were in ICU. The Grand Haven hospital's bed occupancy rate was 31 percent.
Statewide, the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 4,694 as of Monday, with 801 in ICU. The bed occupancy rate statewide was 81 percent as of Monday.
