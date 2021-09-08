The Ottawa County health department on Wednesday reported 592 new cases of the coronavirus and two deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week.
Ottawa County's pandemic total number of cases is now 35,689, with 33,281 recovered and 445 deaths.
Fifty new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday and 180 new cases were reported Tuesday. The average number of cases per day over the past seven days in Ottawa County is 88.
Ottawa County's level of community transmission remains "high."
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases hit 961,953 on Tuesday, with 20,396 confirmed deaths. The state reported 6,313 new cases and 29 deaths since its last report on Sept. 3 — or about 1,578 per day over the four-day period.
