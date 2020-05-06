The number of coronavirus cases confirmed by lab tests in Michigan rose by 657 on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 45,054.
The state's death count rose by 71 on Wednesday, bringing the virus-related death toll in Michigan to 4,250.
The state's tally of confirmed cases in Ottawa County rose from 295 on Tuesday to 313 on Wednesday. The state health department said Wednesday that the death toll in Ottawa County from the virus is 14, up by two from Tuesday's report.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases in the county is 346, with 88 recovered and 10 percent hospitalized. The county health department's death toll is 16.
Muskegon County has 335 cases and 19 deaths, according to the state health department's Wednesday report, up from 318 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
— From the marbled halls of Italy to the wheat fields of Kansas, health authorities are increasingly warning that the question isn't whether a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths will hit, but when — and how badly.
— In India, which partly relaxed its lockdown this week, health authorities scrambled Wednesday to contain an outbreak at a huge market. Experts in Italy, which just began easing some restrictions, urged intensified efforts to identify victims, monitor their symptoms and trace their contacts.
— Germany cleared the way for restaurants, hotels and soccer to reopen in the coming weeks but also threatened to again impose virus restrictions if new cases can't be contained.
— In the U.S., President Donald Trump said his COVID-19 task force would continue. Trump said his COVID-19 task force would keep working but focus more on rebooting the economy. Trump tweeted that the panel's focus would be on "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN," a day after saying it would be winding down. A White House official acknowledged that signaling that the task force was preparing to shut down sent the wrong message.
— The European Union predicted "a recession of historic proportions" due to the impact of the coronavirus, as it released its first official estimates of damage on the economy. The 27-nation economy is predicted to contract by 7.5 percent this year. U.S. small businesses, meanwhile, slashed more than 11 million jobs in April, according to a tally by payroll provider ADP.
— While attention was focused on the world's largest cities, the per-capita death rates in the poor southwest corner of Georgia climbed to among the worst in the U.S. communities that are rural, mostly African American and poor are more likely to have jobs not conducive to social distancing. They also have less access to health care, and transportation is a challenge. "It's just gone haywire," a funeral home attendant said.
— A scientist whose advice was key in triggering Britain's lockdown has resigned from a government advisory panel after his girlfriend crossed London to visit him at his home. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, said he had "made an error of judgment." He developed models that predicted hundreds of thousands would die unless the U.K. imposed drastic restrictions to confront the coronavirus.
— The millions of unemployed in Thailand because of the coronavirus include elephants that depend on the tourist industry to feed their voracious appetites. With scant numbers of foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 150 kilometers (95 miles) back to their homes.
— Democrats in Congress want to assist states and local governments and the Postal Service, and to boost contact tracing to track the coronavirus. It's all part of a fifth response from Washington to the COVID-19 crisis, and it could hit the House floor next week. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has called for a pause on more rescues.
— 7: The number of days in jail for a Texas hair salon owner who kept her business open despite public orders to the contrary. Shelley Luther of Dallas declined an opportunity to apologize and get a fine instead of jail. "Feeding my kids is not selfish," she told a judge.
Michigan Legislature sues to block Whitmer's virus orders
LANSING (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, asking a judge to declare invalid and unenforceable her stay-at-home order and other measures issued to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in the state Court of Claims, says a 1945 law that gives the governor broad emergency powers to order such restrictions governs local, not statewide, declarations like one that has been in place since March. A 1976 law gives Whitmer emergency authority only for a limited period that expired when the House and Senate did not extend her emergency and disaster declarations last week, according to the suit that alleges a "patent disregard for the law."
The stay-home directive is in place at least through May 15 and generally requires people to shelter in place except to do critical jobs, exercise outdoors and buy groceries or other items. An order closing places of public accommodation and limiting restaurants to pickup and delivery is in effect through May 28.
"We've got a governor that's acting in ways in which there's no representation and no voice in any decision making. It's our responsibility, quite frankly, to ensure that that trajectory changes," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, told reporters.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Levering Republican, said "people are hurting and we need to take action now to ensure that their livelihoods are restored, to ensure that they have a voice at the table, because right now they don't."
Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown called the suit a "partisan game."
"Her No. 1 priority is saving lives. She's making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure," she said.
Asked earlier this week about lawmakers' contention that there must be checks and balances on the executive branch, the governor said she was "happy to work with the Legislature. Ideally, we all get on the same page here. But what I can't do is negotiate like this is a political issue. This is a public health issue."
Most MDOT roadside parks reopening May 15
Most roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, May 15. However, the Lake Michigan Shores Roadside Park on U.S. 31 in Charlevoix County will remain closed for a few more weeks until shoreline repairs are made.
MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.
While most parks are scheduled to be open May 15, motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.
A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website.
Advice for businesses, consumers on the sale and use of disinfectants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding businesses and consumers how to buy and use disinfectants safely, effectively and legally. Disinfecting is an important step in preventing and reducing the spread of viruses, bacteria and other microbes, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Disinfectants are considered pesticides by law and are regulated by MDARD and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has compiled a list of products that can be used against COVID-19. The list is periodically updated with new information.
“It is illegal to make, sell, or give away an unregistered disinfectant and doing so puts the public’s health at risk,” said Mike Philip, pesticide and plant pest management division director. “Making your own disinfectant by repackaging a product, or creating your own recipe and selling it, or giving it away is both dangerous and a violation of state and federal law. It also puts public health at risk when the law isn’t followed. In the case of pesticides and disinfectants, the label is the law.”
All disinfectants must be registered by MDARD and the EPA. When a virus is listed on a disinfectant label, it means the product has been tested and proven effective on that virus or similar viruses. It also means the product label contains instructions for safe, effective use.
“In most cases, people selling or distributing unregistered disinfectants are trying to be helpful, but they may actually put people at higher risk with an ineffective and potentially harmful product,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s pesticide section manager. “Only use EPA-registered disinfectants and follow the directions on the product label. You can verify a disinfectant is EPA-registered by looking for the two or three-part EPA registration number on the product label.”
A disinfectant label carries the force of law. Before using a disinfectant, confirm the surface being treated is listed on the product label. For example, if treating a bathroom fixture, non-porous surfaces should be listed on the label. Also, ensure the disinfectant remains visibly wet on the treated surface for the required amount of time as listed on the label. The product may have to be reapplied if it dries before the time is up.
MDARD reminds the public to:
Never apply disinfectants to skin and do not ingest them.
Follow “Directions for Use” on the product label.
Never mix different disinfectants.
Keep all people and pets away during application until the product is dry and no odor is present.
Wash your hands after using any disinfectant, including surface wipes.
Keep lids tightly closed when not in use.
Follow the label's "Precautionary Statements" and directions for what personal protective equipment you should wear.
Do not stockpile disinfectants. This can result in shortages of critical products needed for emergencies.
For additional guidance, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
