Often maligned foods such as meat, sugar, saturated fat and gluten might not be the most dangerous things you could be eating these days.
Instead, when eating out, it might be best to stay away from the leafy greens that most consider to be healthy.
Romaine lettuce in particular is the leading cause of E. coli outbreaks across the United States, says Bill Marler, a Seattle-based attorney who is currently in litigation with the Wendy’s restaurant corporation over a recent E. coli outbreak that landed many across the Midwest in the hospital. He currently represents at least one person from Holland to have been affected.
“I’ve been doing food-borne illness cases since the Jack in the Box E. coli outbreak back in 1993,” Marler said. “So, for the last 30 years, that is all myself and my firm (Marler Clark) have done is food-borne illness cases in the United States or around the world.”
At first, he said, the majority of E. coli cases in the United States were because of contaminated meat.
“When I first started, most of the E. coli cases I did were linked to hamburger,” Marler said. “... That has changed, because the beef industry got their act together with the government.”
The lettuce industry still has a long way to go when it comes to better protection against food-borne illnesses, he said.
This is not the first time Marler has litigated against Wendy’s. Typically, he said, in these cases the restaurant chain will file a countersuit against the lettuce producer that supplied the tainted romaine.
The majority of the lettuce used by restaurant chains similar to Wendy’s get their lettuce from either California or Arizona. Given the current season, it is most likely the lettuce came from a grower in California, Marler said. The main issue with these lettuce producers, according to Marler, is that they often grow their greens next to cattle farms that can contaminate the water used to grow the plants.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists 37 people across four states – Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania – to have been affected by the E. coli outbreak. However, that number is likely to grow, Marler said. He said the CDC aggregates results from multiple sources, and that it can be slow to update.
“What Michigan is seeing is 98 or more E. coli cases in this time frame, which would be really unusual,” Marler said. “Probably, 95 to 99 percent of them are going to be E. coli cases linked to Wendy’s, but the genetic fingerprinting hasn’t happened yet.”
Genetic fingerprinting, he said, is the test used to determine whether E. coli cases are linked.
For some people, the symptoms caused be E. coli can be mild; for others, it can be a life-threatening illness. Children are at the greatest risk of contracting what is known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which could cause lifelong health issues. HUS can cause damage to the lining of the blood vessel walls, destroy red blood cells and cause kidney failure.
“Some of these people are severely sick,” Marler said. “The one client in Holland is a child who developed HUS.”
For more information about the current outbreak, visit the CDC web page at cdc.gov/ecoli/2022/o157h7-08-22/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.