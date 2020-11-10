GRAND RAPIDS — COVID-19 cases have been on a consistent rise and because of that, hospitals around West Michigan are nearing capacity.
Spectrum Health — which includes all hospitals in their system — is at 75 percent capacity. Mercy Health is at 63.5 percent capacity — that includes other hospitals in Michigan that are part of the Trinity Health System.
Metro Health is at 79.3 percent capacity, Holland Community Hospital is at 90 percent capacity, and North Ottawa Hospital in Grand Haven is at 40 percent capacity.
All of the hospitals in West Michigan communicate daily to see where they stand with COVID-19 patients. If one hospital is full, they work on transferring patients to another hospital to help each other.
And while there is a plan in place for potential field hospitals, right now area hospitals say they are able to handle the current rise in COVID-19 patients.
As of Nov. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported the total number of cases has reached 216,804 in the state. The death toll has now reached 7,640, as of Nov. 9.
Michigan rolls out statewide coronavirus exposure app
LANSING — Michigan has launched the statewide rollout of a voluntary, free coronavirus app that notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with infected people.
The app is called MI Covid Alert.
Monday's announcement comes weeks after the state began piloting the technology in Ingham County, including at Michigan State University.
State Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon is encouraging all Michiganders to download the app onto their smartphones, especially as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations are surging after an initial wave subsided last spring.
App users who possibly were within 6 feet of infected people for at least 15 minutes are notified.
