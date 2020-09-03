LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume, lifting some coronavirus restrictions that lasted longer in Michigan than in many other states.
The order, which is effective next Wednesday, Sept. 9, allows for reopening fitness centers and indoor pools in remaining regions that hold 93 percent of the state's population, subject to safety rules. Masks will be required at all times inside gyms, including during exercise.
(1) comment
A thoughtful, balanced, measured approach to this deadly pandemic, based on sound scientific, medical, and business advice from experts. It's been a tough road, but one that is paying off in the end.....Gov Whitmer and the people of Michigan who care about their families and others have worked together to make Michigan one of the most successful at bringing the numbers down. Keep up the good work, Michigan!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.